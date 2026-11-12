National Care Leavers Month highlights DPA’s new support for young people in care

Less than a month after launching Tech4Young People in Care with E2BN, the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) is preparing the first batch of refurbished laptops for young people in care across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. The preparations come during National Care Leavers Month, recognised across the UK throughout November.

National Care Leavers Month celebrates the achievements of care-experienced young people, raises awareness of the challenges they face and encourages improvements in the support available to them. This year’s theme, Leading the Way: From Experience to Empowerment, was shaped by more than 100 care-experienced people and recognises their role in influencing decisions about their lives and bringing about change within the care system.

While the campaign places particular emphasis on those leaving care, access to the right support during the years beforehand is equally important. Young people are increasingly expected to complete schoolwork, develop digital skills and prepare for further education or employment using technology, yet not everyone has reliable access to a suitable device.

Tech4Young People in Care supports young people aged 11 to 19 by providing laptops they can keep, alongside digital skills workshops and online resources. Connectivity support is also available where needed. Having a computer of their own removes the need to borrow or share a device for schoolwork, while giving young people in care more opportunities to develop their skills and interests independently.

“When we consider the challenges young people face as they leave care, we also need to think about the opportunities they have in the years leading up to that point,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance.

“Access to a suitable laptop should not be another disadvantage they have to overcome. We want young people in care to have the same opportunities as their peers to learn, explore their interests and prepare for what comes next. Getting these first laptops ready for distribution is an encouraging step, and we look forward to seeing the difference they can make.”

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