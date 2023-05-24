Scottish Government
National Care Service
Public to help shape plans for a National Care Service.
People across Scotland are being invited to have a say on how a new National Care Service should work.
A programme of meetings will take place over the summer, stretching from Dumfries and Galloway to Shetland. There will also be online meetings for anyone who would prefer to join discussions remotely.
During a visit to the Allied Health Professionals in Bonnyrigg, which includes the 14 health professions that make up the third largest workforce in the NHS Scotland, Social Care Minister Maree Todd spoke with staff about what they want to see from the co-design of the new national approach.
Details for all events are now available on the online booking page. The first event will take place in Stirling on 20 June.
Ms Todd said:
“There are unique demands across the country, which is why we’re going to different areas, ensuring communities the length and breadth of Scotland are represented in designing a National Care Service tailored to local needs.
“Having listened to care providers, unions and the third sector during the Bill scrutiny process, these meetings will allow anyone who uses care services, has a loved one that relies on care or has worked in the sector to have their say. This will help inform future stages of the Bill as it progresses through the Parliamentary process.
“There is general agreement that social care transformation will be of great benefit. This needs us all to have a shared understanding of what is working well and really focus on what’s needed to support people to thrive with the most suitable care for them. I would encourage everyone to be part of this conversation. To do this you can look to attend an event near you or join online, and be part of what will be the biggest social reform of our lifetimes.”
Alison Keir, Chair of the Allied Health Professions Federation Scotland said:
“Rehabilitation is central to improving health and social care services in Scotland. Rehabilitation services are vital to people recovering from injury or supported through illness. When people get the rehabilitative care they need, they can be discharged from hospital sooner. Then they will need less health and social care, avoid being readmitted to hospital, and be able to regain their quality of life and their role as active citizens in Scotland.
“Allied Health Professionals, such as occupational therapists and physiotherapists, are experts in delivering rehabilitation. It is vital we improve community provision. We will fully engage with the national care service process to ensure we have the right services and systems in place.”
Background
To register online:
- 20 June - Albert Halls, Stirling
- 28 June - William Quarrier Conference Centre, Glasgow
- 14 July - Hilltown Community Centre, Dundee
- 18 July - Stranraer Millennium Centre, Dumfries and Galloway
- 26 July - The Corran Hall, Oban
- 1 August - An Crùbh Community Centre, Skye
- 8 August - Strathpeffer Community Centre, Highland
- 17 August - Isleburgh Community Centre, Shetland
- 22 August - The Inkwell, Elgin
- 24 August – National online event
- 29 August – National online event
