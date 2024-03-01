Scottish Government
National Care Service Bill
Parliament agrees general Stage 1 principles
Legislation which will see the introduction of a National Care Service for Scotland (NCS) has passed Stage 1 in Parliament.
MSPs have voted for the general principles of the National Care Service (Scotland) Bill which will ensure greater transparency in the delivery of community health and social care, improve standards, strengthen the role of the workforce and provide better support for unpaid carers.
The proposals include establishing a National Care Service Charter, rights to breaks for carers and provisions to enact Anne’s Law so people in care homes have the right to be visited by their families.
Social Care Minister Maree Todd yesterday said:
“We need long-term, widespread transformation to fix some of the ingrained issues within the system and ensure sustainability for the future. We have spent considerable time working with people with lived experience on how to reform social care for the better. I’m grateful to the thousands of people who have lent their voices and I am determined to ensure the Bill delivers the positive change needed.
“Today’s vote shows that the Scottish Parliament also recognises this and I am grateful to them for bringing us one step closer to this urgent reform.
“This Bill is the biggest public sector reform since devolution and it is our chance to make meaningful change that we all agree is needed to the social care system. I know the people of Scotland will see huge benefits.”
Background
Having passed Stage One, the National Care Service (Scotland) Bill moves into Stage 2 where amendments will be considered by the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee before Stage 3, when the full Parliament makes a final vote on whether to pass the Bill.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/national-care-service-bill/
