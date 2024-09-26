National Care Service: co-design of the draft NCS charter of rights and responsibilities

The Charter of Rights and Responsibilities will set out people’s existing rights and responsibilities when accessing support through the National Care Service. It will also include information about how people can make a complaint, if their rights are not met by the National Care Service.

Introduction

The Charter of Rights and Responsibilities (the Charter) will set out people’s existing rights and responsibilities when accessing support through the National Care Service.

It will also include information about how people can make a complaint, if their rights are not met by the National Care Service.

The National Care Service consultation demonstrated strong support for a National Care Service Charter of Rights and Responsibilities. To co-design and develop the Charter, we have been working with the people who will be using it, to make sure it meets their needs.

This includes people with lived experience of accessing and providing community health, social work and social care support, as well as unpaid carers.

We have also engaged with stakeholders and completed desk research.

The Charter will be an important document in the development and delivery of the National Care Service. It will provide information about equality and human rights which are relevant to the National Care Service.

All of the draft Charter is the product of co-design. This paper sets out the co-design process we have followed. It also links to further findings from each stage of co-design that have already been published on the Scottish Government website.

