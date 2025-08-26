Scottish Government
National Care Service: Independent advocacy co-design report - easy read
This easy read report sets out findings we have gathered through research and co-design that relate to independent advocacy.
Introduction
We wanted to learn what people think about independent advocacy.
Independent advocacy is when someone helps another person to share their personal needs and understand their rights.
We spoke to organisations that help people who have difficulty sharing their story with the Scottish Government.
We asked them about information we learned in 2023 during discussion sessions called ‘Making sure your voice is heard’.
Making sure your voice is heard was about asking people how they:
- claim their rights
- make choices about their lives
- are involved in decisions about their care.
The information people told us will help the Scottish Government to make decisions about the NCS programme.
You can read the report ‘Making sure your voice is heard’ at: https://www.gov.scot/publications/easy-read-making-sure-voice-heard/
