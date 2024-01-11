Thursday 11 Jan 2024 @ 11:20
Scottish Government
National Care Service summer forums: supplementary report

In summer 2023, we held events across Scotland as part of our work to co-design the National Care Service (NCS). The events covered different themes. This report contains additional feedback we gathered from some of the event.

Introduction

Throughout the summer of 2023, we held a series of regional events across different communities in Scotland as part of our on-going work to co-design the National Care Service.

These took place in places from Stranraer to Shetland and were chosen to ensure we worked with both rural (mainland and island) areas as well as town and urban areas.

We also ran online events for people who could not attend in person.

We published what we heard during these events in a series of reports in September 2023. You can read the reports on gov.scot.

Following the publication of these reports, we held some further events. This report covers new feedback and insights we received during these events.

