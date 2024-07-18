National conversation opened to help people in Wales prioritise their mental wellbeing

Public Health Wales, alongside a range of partners, has opened a national conversation on mental wellbeing. The new Hapus programme aims to inspire people in Wales to take part in activities that protect and improve mental wellbeing.

Findings from the latest National Survey for Wales (2022/23) show that mental wellbeing has declined over recent years, from an average score of 51 for adults in 2018/19 to 48 in 2022/23 (as measured by the Warwick Edinburgh Mental Wellbeing Scale). Hapus provides information and resources to help people take steps to improve their mental wellbeing, and encourages people to share what matters for their mental wellbeing.

Mental wellbeing is about how we’re thinking, feeling and coping with life at a particular time. We can say we have good mental wellbeing when we are “feeling good and functioning well”, however that looks for us individually. It is influenced by experiences throughout our lives, including from early childhood, as well as our relationships with family, friends, and partners. It is also influenced by the wider communities of which we are part, opportunities to influence things happening in our own lives, and having our basic needs met.

Good mental wellbeing is an essential part of our overall good health. When we are feeling good and functioning well, we are more likely to look after our physical health. We’re also less likely to take part in health-harming behaviours such as drinking too much alcohol or smoking.

The Hapus programme is designed to increase the Welsh population’s knowledge of what they can do to protect or improve their own mental wellbeing.

The programme is being run with a range of partners who deliver activities and look after places and spaces across Wales that can support individual and community wellbeing. PHW’s strategic partners on the Hapus programme are Natural Resources Wales, Sport Wales, Cadw, Arts Council of Wales, Amgueddfa Cymru (Museum Wales), National Trust Cymru, Tempo, the Mental Health Foundation and the Welsh NHS Confederation.

Evidence shows that making time to do things like being creative, spending time connecting to nature, being physically active and connecting with trusted friends both protects and improves mental wellbeing.

Emily van de Venter, Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales, yesterday said:

“We’re really excited to be opening the Hapus national conversation on mental wellbeing in Wales. Mental wellbeing is important in its own right and in because it influences our overall health. We’re urging people in Wales to prioritise their mental wellbeing and to share what helps them feel good and function well. “The Hapus programme is a chance for PHW and partners who operate in this space to work together and listen to feedback from the wider community on what matters for their mental wellbeing. We are also encouraging organisations already working in Wales to support individual and community wellbeing to sign-up and join a network of Hapus Supporters to help spread our message.”

More information about the Hapus programme can be found here.