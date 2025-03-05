National coordination and partnership disrupting organised retail crime

The fight against retail crime continues building momentum thanks to strong partnerships between policing and retailers and recent Government announcements to strengthen legislation.

More than 100 arrests made as a result of coordinated national investigations

Pegasus Partnership brings together retailers and policing

Intelligence sharing and collaboration continues to show results

The national team collating and coordinating intelligence from police forces and retailers across the country has now effected over 100 arrests (108) of individuals involved in organised retail crime, collectively responsible for over £5.2m in losses to businesses.

The team within Opal (policing’s national intelligence unit for serious organised acquisitive crime) has been operational since 1 May 2024 and is funded by the Pegasus Partnership, a joint initiative between the Home Office, policing and retailers and facilitated by PCC Katy Bourne. It coordinates the sharing of intelligence to gain a clearer picture of those who are behind the increase in retail crime.

Opal’s team receives referrals from police forces and retailers and builds intelligence packages, mapping out offending across the country and providing investigative support to bring the highest harm offenders to justice. A package will then be collated and shared with the most appropriate police force to progress the investigation and take action against offenders.

In addition, new legislation announced in the Crime and Policing Bill makes assault of a retail worker a standalone offence alongside a change to ensure all offences of shop theft are tried as ‘general theft’, removing the perceived immunity granted to shop theft of goods to the value of £200 or less.

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman is National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for acquisitive crime. She yesterday said:

“We’re fast approaching a year since the organised retail crime team within Opal began accepting referrals and it’s positive to see so many results, with real impact being made. Behind each offender is not just a list of offences, but damage to businesses and all too often trauma experienced by retail workers who suffer abuse at the hands of these criminals. “We want retailers, workers and the public to feel safe in our shops and to know that policing is doing everything we can to tackling the problem. Working in partnership with retailers, Opal can build a detailed picture of offending across borders so there is quite literally nowhere for these individuals and groups to hide. “The recent announcements of a standalone offence for assault of a retail worker and the legislation change to ensure any shop theft offence is dealt with robustly, whatever the value, further strengthens our policing response and shows the seriousness of this criminality. “In addition this dedicated work at a central level, we are seeing much progress in police forces developing their response to retail crime, working closely with their partners to improve the safety of our communities. From prevention to dealing with offenders, we must keep working collaboratively to drive this offending out of our high streets.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner and APCC joint lead for Business and Retail Crime, Katy Bourne, yesterday said:

“I’m thrilled that our Pegasus Partnership is working so well. The results so far from Opal’s Organised Retail Crime Team are impressive and demonstrate the value of the unique partnership between our major retailers and police to identify organised retailed crime gangs and prolific offenders. “Momentum has been gathering since the start of Opal’s operations, leading to over 100 arrests across 31 different organized crime groups and £5.2 million of losses linked to offenders. I’m delighted that our Pegasus Partnership has been proven successful and the investment from retailers has clearly paid off as the Government has now allocated funding to Opal. “Information and intelligence-sharing will remain vital if we want to target offenders and make our high streets and shops safer places for everyone. My congratulations and thanks to the Opal team and our local forces for these excellent results.”

Results from the Opal Organised Retail Crime team since 1 May 2024 include:

108 arrests from 31 different organised crime groups

Responsible/linked to £5.2m of loss

268 offenders have been identified – ie. Opal was able to link offender/s to an incident where a suspect had previously not been known. Whether through the facial recognition database on the Police National Database or other routes.

93 vehicles have been identified linked to shop theft offending

112 pieces of intelligence either developed by Opal around ORC or intelligence received from retailers - then submitted into policing

194 collaborations and coordinations – where Opal has brought together police forces and/or retailers in a joint approach to disrupt an organised crime group.

32 court outcomes related to shop theft offenders

A total of 24 years in prison sentences for those who have already been through the courts (more to follow)

8 offenders deported

