National Crime Agency arrests suspect over four deaths in Channel

A man has been arrested on suspicion of endangering life after four migrants died in a small boat Channel crossing.

National Crime Agency investigators arrested the 27-year-old Sudanese national, this morning (Friday 10 April).

The four victims, two men and two women whose identities have not yet been released, died yesterday when they tried to board a water taxi, which smugglers are increasingly using to avoid police.

The incident happened off the coast of Saint Etienne au Mont, south of Boulogne-sur-Mer near Calais.

Thirty-eight people were returned to the French shore but 74 illegal migrants sailed on to the UK.

The suspect was arrested at Manston processing centre in Kent on suspicion of ‘endangering another during a journey by sea to the UK’ under the new Border, Security, Asylum and Immigration Act.

He remains in police custody to be interviewed by NCA officers.

NCA investigators are also in the process of interviewing those who made the journey to the UK.

There is an ongoing investigation led by French prosecutor into the circumstances of the launch and the four fatalities. The NCA is assisting French police partners with those enquires.

Craig Turner, NCA Deputy Director, said:

“Working with colleagues at home and abroad, we are determined to do all we can to identify and bring to justice those responsible for these four tragic deaths.”

Minister for Migration and Citizenship Mike Tapp said:

“Every death in the Channel is a tragedy. Our experienced law enforcement teams will continue working relentlessly with international partners to prevent these perilous journeys and bring those responsible to justice.

"Through our Border Security Act, officers now have stronger powers to act earlier and disrupt, intercept and take down the operations of criminal smuggling gangs who bring illegal migrants to our shores."