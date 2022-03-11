National Crime Agency
|Printable version
National Crime Agency granted £800,000 cash forfeiture order
More than £800,000 will be returned to the public purse after the National Crime Agency secured a forfeiture order on cash seized from a group of men attempting to smuggle it out of the UK.
The money was found stuffed into the checked in luggage of six Italian nationals, who were stopped by Border Force officers just before boarding a flight from Stansted Airport to Podgorica, Montenegro, on 2 February 2019.
When questioned, Pietro Doca, William Cerri, Giuseppino Anfosso, Giovanni Piazza, Angelo Inferrera and Nicola Anfosso all claimed they traded in the sale and purchase of high value watches, such as Rolexes and Audemars Piguets.
However, nobody from the group could provide evidence – such as receipts or bank statements – that the money was linked to watch sales.
They were also unable to confirm how much the watches had sold for, despite claiming this had happened the day before the seizure.
The group additionally claimed to be carrying a total of £676,000 in cash, a difference of £142,025 from the £818,025 seized from them by officers.
The NCA’s case, heard at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (10 March), was that the cash was derived from money laundering and/or intended for use in unlawful conduct, and therefore recoverable.
The NCA believe the cash was being couriered by the group for an unknown third party to avoid transferring it via legitimate means, such as through the banking system, which would have provided an audit trail.
None of the men attended the hearing, at which the court ordered the forfeiture of all the cash seized, plus interest accrued, and legal costs of £5,099.50.
NCA Branch Commander Mark Howes yesterday said:
“The accounts given by these men regarding the origins of this cash just weren’t credible.
“Not only did they fail to declare the money, despite being given numerous opportunities to do so, but the way it had been stuffed into the suitcases clearly suggested it hadn’t come from a legitimate source.
“The use of civil powers in cases like this allow us to target suspected criminal cash, which really helps deprive suspected criminals of their profits.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/national-crime-agency-granted-800-000-cash-forfeiture-order
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Heroin smuggling lorry passenger jailed11/03/2022 10:33:00
Austrian who brought heroin worth £250,000 into the UK sentenced to five years in prison.
Loughborough-based businessman hands over half a million pounds of alleged criminal profits09/03/2022 10:10:00
A Loughborough-based businessman has agreed to hand over assets worth £500,000 to settle a National Crime Agency civil recovery claim based on his alleged links to money laundering.
Essex drug dealers jailed for over £5.9m cocaine seizures07/03/2022 14:25:00
Two men have been jailed for 30 years after supplying multi-kilo consignments of cocaine to crime groups across London and Essex
Rapist who filmed abuse of toddler has sentence increased04/03/2022 15:43:00
A man from Southport who was jailed for raping a toddler and sexually assaulting another child has had his sentence increased to nearly 20 years.
Man charged over gun barrel seizure04/03/2022 10:33:00
A suspected gun supplier from Birmingham has been charged after officers from the National Crime Agency seized a gun barrel as part of an investigation into the supply of firearms.
Police special constable admits online child sexual abuse offences04/03/2022 10:15:00
A man from Wakefield has admitted to posting online messages fantasising about abusing children and possessing thousands of child sexual abuse images.
Lorry driver who attempted to smuggle guns jailed03/03/2022 14:15:00
A Romanian man has been jailed for four years for attempting to smuggle three handguns into the UK. National Crime Agency officers launched an investigation after Ionut Constantin Diaconu, 36, was stopped at Dover’s Eastern Docks on 12 July 2021.
450 users of child abuse platform arrested in the UK02/03/2022 14:15:00
450 people have been arrested in the UK after they were identified as members of an online platform used for trading child sexual abuse material.