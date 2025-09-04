HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
National Crime Agency inspection: The effectiveness and efficiency of the National Data Exploitation Capability
The National Crime Agency is the UK’s lead agency in the fight against serious and organised crime (SOC).
We inspected how effectively their National Data Exploitation Capability programme has worked to help them respond to SOC.
Get the report
National Crime Agency inspection: The effectiveness and efficiency of the National Data Exploitation Capability
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/national-crime-agency-effectiveness-of-national-data-exploitation-capability/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Improvements made in how forces are recording crime, but too many left unrecorded29/08/2025 11:10:00
There has been a marked improvement in the way forces are recording crime, the police inspectorate has said, but further progress is still needed.
Northamptonshire Police works well with safeguarding partners but further changes are needed to protect children at risk26/08/2025 15:20:00
Northamptonshire Police is good at working with safeguarding partners, but needs to improve how it responds to children at risk, the police inspectorate has said.
Northamptonshire Police works well with safeguarding partners but further changes are needed to protect children at risk25/08/2025 09:10:00
Northamptonshire Police is good at working with safeguarding partners, but needs to improve how it responds to children at risk, the police inspectorate has said.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service removed from enhanced monitoring12/08/2025 13:20:00
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the fire inspectorate.
The Metropolitan Police Service has made improvements to its custody services, but further progress is needed08/08/2025 10:20:00
The Metropolitan Police Service provides a safe environment for detainees in custody, but needs to improve its risk management and how it oversees its use of force, the police inspectorate has said.
Devon and Cornwall Police removed from enhanced monitoring31/07/2025 11:20:00
Devon and Cornwall Police has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate.
City of London Police praised for how it records and investigates crime28/07/2025 15:20:00
The City of London Police is outstanding at recording crime. It has also improved its management and scrutiny of criminal investigations and how it responds to the public, being graded as ‘good’ in both areas, the police inspectorate has said.
Greater Manchester Police has improved how it investigates child sexual exploitation, but needs to address gaps in training04/07/2025 10:25:00
Greater Manchester Police has made significant improvements to how it understands and investigates child sexual exploitation, but needs to make sure investigators have the necessary skills for their roles, the police inspectorate has said.