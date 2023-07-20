National Crime Agency launches National Strategic Assessment 2023

In his first speech as Director General of the National Crime Agency (NCA), Graeme Biggar launched the National Strategic Assessment of serious and organised crime for 2023.

Since its establishment in 2013, the NCA has existed to fulfil two functions: to reduce crime, both through its own investigations and by coordinating, enabling and leading the work of all law enforcement partners. The second is a 'criminal intelligence' function, used to gather, analyse and disseminate intelligence including making assessments and ensuring the UK fully understands the scale of the threat from serious and organised crime and how it is changing.

In support of the second function, the NCA published the National Strategic Assessment of Serious and Organised Crime for 2023. The assessment draws on intelligence an analysis from across law enforcement and partner organisations in government, the private sector, academia and civil society.

The National Strategic Assessment outlines the threat to the UK from serious and organised crime and how it continues to evolve and in several areas, grow. The assessment lists a few of the key threats facing the UK today, including:

Organised Immigration Crime

Illegal drug use

Use of firearms

Child sexual abuse

Fraud

Ransomware

Money laundering

DG Graeme Biggar concluded his speech by declaring that technology needs to drive the NCA response to serious and organised crime. This means two fundamental changes are needed. Law enforcement, including the NCA, needs to do more to be at the leading edge of new technology: this will require collective vision and sustained investment. And secondly the need for effective strategic partnership from technology companies in order to reap the benefits from technology, rather than suffering the consequences.

You can read the National Strategic Assessment 2023 here.