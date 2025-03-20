National Crime Agency
|Printable version
National Crime Agency launches online campaign to tackle 'sextortion' among young teenage boys
The National Crime Agency has launched a campaign to combat the threat posed to teenage boys by financially motivated sexual extortion - a type of online blackmail widely known as 'sextortion'.
The campaign has been launched today (20 March) and will feature on social media channels including Instagram, Reddit and Snapchat.
It aims to increase awareness of 'sextortion', drawing attention to the tactics used by offenders and promoting how offences can be reported.
'Sextortion' involves people being forced into paying money or meeting another financial demand, after an offender has threatened to release nude or semi-nude photos of them. This could be a real photo taken by the victim, or a fake image created of them by the offender.
NCA-commissioned research conducted prior to the campaign's launch showed that 74% of boys questioned did not fully understand what sextortion was, the same proportion didn't see requests for nude images as a warning sign or attempt of 'sextortion', 73% were not aware of how to report incidents and only 12% admitted they may be at risk of 'sextortion'.
'Sextortion' can be perpetrated by organised crime groups based overseas, predominantly in some West African countries, but also South East Asia.
They are motivated by making money quickly, rather than by sexual gratification, and in some cases have gone from initial contact to blackmailing their victim in under an hour.
All age groups and genders have been targeted, but the month-long campaign is aimed at boys aged between 15 and 17.
The NCA's CEOP Safety Centre received 380 reports of 'sextortion' in 2024 and in the first five months of 2024, police forces received an average of 117 reports of 'sextortion' from under 18's each month. However, offences related to Child Sexual Abuse are generally underreported and the actual figure is likely to be higher.
In the year to June 2024, the US National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) received an average of 556 reports of 'sextortion' per week, amounting to over 28,000 global cases per year – up from 26,718 the previous year.
The campaign follows an unprecedented alert issued by the NCA in April last year to teachers across the UK, which reached an estimated 320,000 - 365,000 people or roughly two thirds of all teaching staff.
These professionals reported that the alert had helped them recognise 'sextortion', and made them better prepared if they should encounter any cases of it.
Alongside this new campaign for teenage boys, the NCA is also issuing guidance for parents and carers on how to support their child if they become a victim. This encourages them to:
- Develop their understanding of 'sextortion'.
- Talk to your child about 'sextortion'
- Recognise reporting routes and how to support their child, if they become a victim of 'sextortion'
Alex Murray, NCA Director of Threat Leadership, said: "Sextortion is unimaginably cruel and can have devastating consequences for victims.
"This campaign will help empower young boys, giving them the knowledge to spot the dangers posed by this crime type and how to report it. It supports them to understand that if it does happen, it is never their fault.
"It will also take the advantage away from the criminals responsible, whose only motivation is financial gain.
"Sadly, teenagers in the UK and around the world have taken their own lives because of 'sextortion', which has been a major factor behind launching this campaign.
"We are also issuing guidance to parents and carers about how to have conversations with young people to help them spot the dangers posed by perpetrators of 'sextortion'.
"A lot of victims feel responsible for the situation they find themselves in. But we need them to know this is absolutely not the case; you are not to blame and help and support is available. As well as raising awareness, we want to encourage young people to report incidents to an adult they trust, the police or to the CEOP Safety Centre."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/national-crime-agency-launches-online-campaign-to-tackle-sextortion-among-young-teenage-boys
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Man charged in NCA investigation after £1m seized by Border Force at Heathrow Airport20/03/2025 11:20:00
A man has been charged with money laundering following the seizure of £1m in suitcases at Heathrow Airport.
Man arrested in Co Armagh as NCA investigation into cannabis importation continues20/03/2025 10:20:00
A man from County Armagh has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in connection with the importation of 34 kilos of cannabis.
Operation Henhouse: 422 arrests and £7.5m seized in national crackdown on fraud19/03/2025 16:10:00
422 people have been arrested in a UK-wide campaign against fraud, coordinated by the National Economic Crime Centre and City of London Police.
Northamptonshire man threatened to send victim's indecent images to her family members14/03/2025 15:25:00
A man from Northamptonshire who blackmailed a child into sending him further indecent images by threatening to send them to her family and friends has been sentenced.
£100m cocaine plotters guilty of at sea smuggling bid12/03/2025 15:20:00
Four drug smugglers have been convicted of trying to smuggle £100m of cocaine on a fishing boat off the coast of Cornwall, after a National Crime Agency investigation.
Man jailed over gun parts hidden in 48-year-old car from Pakistan11/03/2025 11:15:00
A man who tried to smuggle 72 firearms parts in a car shipped from Pakistan to the United Kingdom was recently (07 March 2025) jailed for eight years.
A prison break, a £190m cocaine plot & money laundered through gold - two jailed in latest NCA Operation Venetic case10/03/2025 14:15:00
Two men who attempted to import multi-tonne quantities of cocaine from South America, and laundered the profits through a Hatton Garden gold merchant, have been jailed.
Smugglers prevented from bringing 27 tonnes of cannabis into the UK in 202407/03/2025 10:10:00
Almost 27 tonnes of cannabis was seized from smugglers flying into UK airports last year - around five times more than in 2023.