National Crime Agency launches online campaign to tackle 'sextortion' among young teenage boys

The National Crime Agency has launched a campaign to combat the threat posed to teenage boys by financially motivated sexual extortion - a type of online blackmail widely known as 'sextortion'.

The campaign has been launched today (20 March) and will feature on social media channels including Instagram, Reddit and Snapchat.

It aims to increase awareness of 'sextortion', drawing attention to the tactics used by offenders and promoting how offences can be reported.

'Sextortion' involves people being forced into paying money or meeting another financial demand, after an offender has threatened to release nude or semi-nude photos of them. This could be a real photo taken by the victim, or a fake image created of them by the offender.

NCA-commissioned research conducted prior to the campaign's launch showed that 74% of boys questioned did not fully understand what sextortion was, the same proportion didn't see requests for nude images as a warning sign or attempt of 'sextortion', 73% were not aware of how to report incidents and only 12% admitted they may be at risk of 'sextortion'.

'Sextortion' can be perpetrated by organised crime groups based overseas, predominantly in some West African countries, but also South East Asia.

They are motivated by making money quickly, rather than by sexual gratification, and in some cases have gone from initial contact to blackmailing their victim in under an hour.

All age groups and genders have been targeted, but the month-long campaign is aimed at boys aged between 15 and 17.

The NCA's CEOP Safety Centre received 380 reports of 'sextortion' in 2024 and in the first five months of 2024, police forces received an average of 117 reports of 'sextortion' from under 18's each month. However, offences related to Child Sexual Abuse are generally underreported and the actual figure is likely to be higher.

In the year to June 2024, the US National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) received an average of 556 reports of 'sextortion' per week, amounting to over 28,000 global cases per year – up from 26,718 the previous year.

The campaign follows an unprecedented alert issued by the NCA in April last year to teachers across the UK, which reached an estimated 320,000 - 365,000 people or roughly two thirds of all teaching staff.

These professionals reported that the alert had helped them recognise 'sextortion', and made them better prepared if they should encounter any cases of it.

Alongside this new campaign for teenage boys, the NCA is also issuing guidance for parents and carers on how to support their child if they become a victim. This encourages them to:

Develop their understanding of 'sextortion'.

Talk to your child about 'sextortion'

Recognise reporting routes and how to support their child, if they become a victim of 'sextortion'

Alex Murray, NCA Director of Threat Leadership, said: "Sextortion is unimaginably cruel and can have devastating consequences for victims.

"This campaign will help empower young boys, giving them the knowledge to spot the dangers posed by this crime type and how to report it. It supports them to understand that if it does happen, it is never their fault.

"It will also take the advantage away from the criminals responsible, whose only motivation is financial gain.

"Sadly, teenagers in the UK and around the world have taken their own lives because of 'sextortion', which has been a major factor behind launching this campaign.

"We are also issuing guidance to parents and carers about how to have conversations with young people to help them spot the dangers posed by perpetrators of 'sextortion'.

"A lot of victims feel responsible for the situation they find themselves in. But we need them to know this is absolutely not the case; you are not to blame and help and support is available. As well as raising awareness, we want to encourage young people to report incidents to an adult they trust, the police or to the CEOP Safety Centre."