techUK
|Printable version
National Cyber Security publishes timelines for migration to post-quantum cryptography
The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has introduced a comprehensive roadmap for transitioning to post-quantum cryptography (PQC), establishing key milestones for organisations to evaluate risks, develop strategies, and complete the shift by 2035.
This initiative aims to address the emerging threat of quantum computers, which have the potential to compromise current encryption standards.
The national migration to post-quantum cryptography (PQC), mitigating the threat from future quantum computers, is a mass technology change that will take a number of years.
The NCSC recognises the need both to offer guidance on some of the early-stage migration activities, and to set some indicative timelines that UK industry, government and regulators can follow. In this guidance, the NCSC sets out some key target dates for migration activities.
techUK has previously called for the NCSC to accelerate the publication of guidance on how all organisations should prepare for the quantum transition. Following this guidance, we now further encourage the NCSC to engage with industry and industry bodies to raise awareness of this guidance.
As techUK’s own industry perspective on quantum resilience states, the quantum and cryptography communities have been preparing for the quantum threat through defining and standardising quantum-resistant solutions. These may consist of implementing updated cryptographic approaches, while quantum based approaches are also being developed. This paper reflects previous best practice from the NCSC, and techUK welcomes the updated guidance.
The guidance:
- outlines the essential steps for migrating to PQC
- explains how preparatory work may differ across various sectors
- provides recommendations on timelines for key activities throughout the extended transition to PQC
What does this mean for industry?
The NCSC acknowledges the importance of providing guidance on initial migration steps while establishing indicative timelines for UK industry, government, and regulators to follow. In the recently published guidance, the NCSC outlines crucial target dates for migration activities.
-
By 2028:
-
Organisations should definite their migration goals
-
Carry out a full discovery exercise (assessing your estate to understand which services and infrastructure that depend on cryptography need to be upgraded to PQC)
-
Build an initial plan for migration
-
By 2031:
-
Carry out your early, highest-priority PQC migration activities
-
Refine your plan so that you have a thorough roadmap for completing migration
-
By 2035:
-
Complete migration to PQC of all your systems, services and products
NCSC states a limited number of less commonly used technologies may face greater challenges in migrating by 2035. While some sectors may be more affected than others, all organisations should aim to meet these key deadlines.
You can rea the full guidance on NCSC’s website.
Want to find out more about Quantum?
Visit techUK's Quantum hub for the latest news, upcoming events and reports.
Read techUK's paper: Preparing for Quantum Resilience
The paper shares practical recommendations for business and government to navigate the challenges posed by quantum technologies, while recognising that quantum offers exciting opportunities to progress world leading science and research.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/national-cyber-security-publishes-timelines-for-migration-to-post-quantum-cryptography.html
Latest News from
techUK
HMT: New Approach to Ensure Regulators and Regulation Support Growth19/03/2025 13:20:00
The Treasury has unveiled a new approach to regulation and regulators, which pledges to “cut red tape and kickstart growth”. The cross sectoral plan includes 60 commitments from the UK’s major regulators targeted towards boosting growth, which HMT estimates will save billions of pounds through reducing the number of regulators, streamlining their remits and reducing complexity in the regulatory system.
Praetura Ventures Launches The Founder Hub18/03/2025 11:25:00
Industry-First Education Platform For Northern Founders Launched By Praetura Ventures and EHE Venture Studio.
Event round-up: Roundtable: UK Plan for Chips: Turning strategy into action17/03/2025 16:15:00
On Monday the 17th of February, techUK hosted a roundtable discussion with major stakeholders within the semiconductor sector to launch our latest report: the UK Plan for Chips: a new techUK blueprint.
UK’s cyber sector’s contribution to economy reaches new heights12/03/2025 12:20:00
Government publishes new Cyber Security Sectoral Analysis 2025 report.
DSIT Announces Expanding the AI Research Resource: Request for Information11/03/2025 16:25:00
AI is a top priority for the UK, with its success depending on strong national capabilities, widespread adoption, and a globally competitive AI sector.
techUK and Public First Poll: The State of UK Tech in 202511/03/2025 11:25:00
The UK tech sector remains optimistic for the future and ready to grow, the latest edition of techUK’s annual survey has found.
Ofcom Draft Guidance: A Safer Life Online for Women and Girls10/03/2025 16:25:00
As part of their ongoing implementation of the Online Safety Act 2023, Ofcom have published their draft guidance for providers setting out how they can take action against harmful content and activity that disproportionately affects women and girls.
Steps in the right direction: how datacentres can unlock the UK’s AI opportunity10/03/2025 10:10:00
From cancer detection to new scientific discoveries, AI is already catalysing opportunities for growth and productivity across the UK economy and public services. We are witnessing firsthand how AI is rapidly becoming the world’s next great General-Purpose Technology – like electricity and personal computers – with widespread applications and the power to reshape entire economies and societies.
‘Now is the time to act’ techUK gives evidence to the Business and Trade Committee on the Industrial Strategy06/03/2025 09:15:00
On Tuesday 4 March, techUK’s Deputy CEO Antony Walker gave oral evidence to the Business and Trade Select Committee as part of their Inquiry on the Industrial Strategy. This assessed the Government’s progress so far. techUK gave evidence alongside our members Riverlane, Vodafone and Arm.