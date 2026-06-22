National Drought Group meets after dry spring and recent heatwave

Weather whiplash continues as climate change brings increasingly volatile weather

Just three months after the last drought officially ended, the parched conditions this spring have increased the risk of drought this summer.

The National Drought Group met on Thursday 18th June, and heard that while water resources remain in a relatively healthy position following an exceptionally wet winter, some areas are already seeing the impacts of drier conditions.

Spring has seen a marked north-south divide emerging, with Northern England receiving 90% of average rainfall in recent months compared to just 50% in Southern England.

East Anglia is set to return to prolonged dry weather next week, while Devon & Cornwall are on a watchlist to also enter prolonged dry weather later in the summer. The late May heatwave - which brought six consecutive days above 30°C in some areas and a new May record high of 35.1°C in West London - has added to concerns if these conditions are repeated.

As we mark the infamous drought of 1976, industry leaders at the drought group discussed the action being taken to prepare for summer. The Environment Agency is working with water companies on their drought plans and is actively monitoring water levels and rainfall patterns.

National Drought Group chair and Director of Water at the Environment Agency, Helen Wakeham, said:

We enter summer in a generally favourable position, but we can never be complacent ahead of those crucial drier months. Heatwaves will continue to be a concern as they can drive spikes in water demand, so we need to continue to work collaboratively to use our finite water wisely. While many of us enjoy the hot weather, we ask everyone to be mindful of their water use. Every drop saved leaves more available for farmers, our local rivers and wildlife.

The National Drought Group brings together the Met Office, government, regulators, water companies, the National Farmers’ Union, Canal & River Trust, anglers, hydrologists, and conservation experts to share intelligence on water resources, ongoing research, and preparations for future drought - working collectively to protect the country’s finite water supplies.

The group noted the particular pressure prolonged dry weather places on the farming sector. Farmers have reported issues with the growth of spring crops and have had to begin irrigating earlier than normal because of the dry soils. The Environment Agency is working closely with farmers to understand and respond to their water needs, alongside longer-term work with government to build resilience in a changing climate.

National Farmers’ Union Deputy President, Paul Tompkins, said:

Food security depends on profitable farm businesses having reliable access to the water needed to produce food for the nation. Irrigation is vital for the growth of many crops. With current projections for summer water availability ranging from moderate to poor in parts of the country, it is essential that farmers and growers retain the flexibility within their licences to access water when it is available to sustain crop production. To safeguard our domestic food supply, we must build resilience to climate volatility. To secure farmers and growers’ access to water during shortages, they need enabling planning rules and regulatory reforms that support on-farm water storage, investment in water efficiency and innovation in more water-efficient crops and systems.

The public also has a vital role to play. Small changes at home can make a surprising difference - a leaking toilet alone can waste up to 400 litres a day, a similar amount to what most people use in three days. Simple measures like fitting a water butt, using the eco setting on dishwashers and washing machines, and installing a low-flow shower head all add up to meaningful savings that help keep rivers healthy and taps running.

Met Office Head of Environment and Energy Sarah Davies said:

The weather in recent months highlights the variability we can experience, with a notably dry spring followed by a much wetter start to June, and more settled, drier conditions returning more recently. Looking ahead to the rest of June and into July, the Met Office long range forecast suggests conditions are likely to remain widely dry and settled, with above average temperatures for many areas. However, there remains the potential for more changeable and unsettled periods at times.

Climate change means the risk of drought is increasing and the last decade alone has seen droughts in 2018/19, 2022 and 2025.

This summer marks the 50th anniversary of England’s last severe drought, which resulted in widespread ecological devastation, crop failures, rota cuts and standpipes, plus a swarm of billions of starving ladybirds.

Notes to editors

DROUGHT AND CURRENT WATER RESOURCES

Most of the country was in drought or prolonged dry weather last summer. East Anglia moved to prolonged dry weather status in July 2025 and was the final area to move back to normal status in March 2026. Parts of the region (Cam & Ely Ouse, North-West Norfolk and North Norfolk catchments) will move into prolonged dry weather next week.

Devon & Cornwall are on a watchlist to also enter prolonged dry weather later in the summer. No areas are in drought.

The recent heatwave saw significant peaks in water demand, including some public supply outages.

Reservoir storage is currently 88.6% with chalk groundwater levels generally normal.

River flows are decreasing but around two-thirds are still around normal for this time of the year. However, the Burn, Yare, Ely Ouse and Cam in East Anglia are notably low. The River Till in Northumbria is exceptionally low.

The dry spring has seen an early start to the irrigation of crops in the east and south east with higher demand on farm irrigation reservoirs. There are also some concerns for non-irrigated crops, such as wheat and barley.

A dry and hot summer will increase the risk of a “flash drought” as experienced in the summer of 2022.

WEATHER WHIPLASH

This year has been marked by weather whiplash. A wet start made way for a very dry spring, with just 65% of average rainfall across March, April and May.

However there has been a marked north-south split. Northern England saw 90% of average rainfall, compared to just 50% in Southern England.

The late May heatwave saw six consecutive days above 30C in some areas, including a new May record high of 35.1C in West London.

The three warmest springs on record for England now stand as 2024, 2025 and 2026. Nine of the ten warmest springs since 1884 have occurred in the last 20 years.

June has seen a return to wetter weather, with England seeing 89% of its average monthly rainfall already.

The UKHSA has issued an amber heat health alert issued for East of England, London, South East and the South West. Yellow heat health alert has also been issued for East Midlands and West Midlands.

CURRENT AND FUTURE ACTIONS