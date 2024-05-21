National Drugs Mission funding

Residential rehabilitation projects among those awarded £3.6 million.

Fourteen drugs support projects, which will help save and improve lives as part of the Scottish Government’s National Mission on Drugs, have been awarded funding which will ensure key frontline services continue to support those dealing with problematic drug use.

Ten projects will receive continuation funding of £2.6 million, with four new residential rehabilitation initiatives receiving £1 million.

The awards will allow organisations providing residential rehabilitation to hire staff to provide more in-depth support to people as they transition from rehab, develop a new women’s recovery house and upgrade existing properties.

Visiting Crossreach’s Residential Recovery Service in Glasgow, Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Christina McKelvie said:

“This funding and these projects are helping to save and improve lives across Scotland. It will support a wide range of initiatives, from rescuing vulnerable people from having their homes and lives taken over by drug-dealing ‘cuckooing’ gangs, to supporting outdoor recovery programmes and expanding recovery cafes.

“It also includes a very significant investment in developing residential rehabilitation services. Increasing access, and improving these services is another key part of our National Mission and we’re well on our way to our target of increasing the number of statutory funded placements to 1000 by 2026.”

Crossreach will use an award of £357,816 to employ two new staff members to improve aftercare provision at its Glasgow residential rehabilitation facility.

Director for Adult Care Vic Walker said:

“This funding, across three years, will allow us to maintain support to people as they transition back into the community after completing a residential rehab programme. Practical and emotional support will be offered, as they link with an assertive aftercare worker and access counselling.

"We know that this type of support is crucial, as they enter the next stage of their recovery journey, leaving the supportive environment of the rehabilitation service and establishing themselves back into their local community. We will help people to use the knowledge and skills gained in rehab, as they access activities and services.”

Carolyn Sawers, chief executive of Corra, which has made more than 300 National Mission grant awards to organisations across Scotland, said:

“Corra’s vision is for a society where people can create positive change and enjoy fulfilling lives. With £3.6 million going to 14 organisations through the National Drugs Mission Fund, we will see real impact for communities across Scotland. We are pleased to see four new residential rehabilitation services receive funding, taking a people-first approach that’s built on compassion, relationships, and rights.”

Background

A full list of awards can be found here