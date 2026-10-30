Welsh Government
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National Economic Council opportunity for PM to show respect agenda works both ways
The National Economic Council meeting in Glasgow today (Friday 30 October) will be “the Prime Minister’s opportunity to prove his commitment to a respect agenda that works both ways”, First Minister of Wales Rhun ap Iorwerth has said.
First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth will participate in the National Economic Council as well as having a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Mr ap Iorwerth will challenge the Prime Minister “not to bypass the Senedd and not to treat Wales as a region of England.”
He will also press the case for Wales to be granted parity of powers with Scotland, a fairer funding settlement, including rail funding, and a new Growth Partnership between the Welsh and UK Governments to boost prosperity in all parts of Wales.
Speaking ahead of the National Economic Council in Glasgow, First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said:
This is the Prime Minister’s opportunity to prove his commitment to a respect agenda that works both ways. That means pledging not to bypass the Senedd, and not to treat Wales effectively as a region of England.
“I will be urging the Prime Minister to pursue a range of measures to improve the lives of the people of Wales. These include proposing a new Growth Partnership between the Welsh and UK Governments to boost prosperity in all parts of our nation, as well as a fairer funding settlement and parity of powers with Scotland through a new Wales Bill.
“This also means delivering without delay on the £14bn rail funding commitment the UK Government has already made to Wales.
“The case for the devolution of justice and policing is particularly compelling and urgent, and I will be focusing on this area in my discussions with the Prime Minister.
“Wales also needs the UK Government to move quickly to ensure that we can press ahead with Cynnal – our weekly child payment pilot to help the poorest families – with no tax detriment. The Secretary of State for Wales has gone on record this week to say that discussions around this issue are progressing, so I expect tangible action to be pledged during our meetings in Glasgow.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/national-economic-council-opportunity-pm-show-respect-agenda-works-both-ways
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