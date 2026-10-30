National Economic Council opportunity for PM to show respect agenda works both ways

The National Economic Council meeting in Glasgow today (Friday 30 October) will be “the Prime Minister’s opportunity to prove his commitment to a respect agenda that works both ways”, First Minister of Wales Rhun ap Iorwerth has said.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth will participate in the National Economic Council as well as having a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Mr ap Iorwerth will challenge the Prime Minister “not to bypass the Senedd and not to treat Wales as a region of England.”

He will also press the case for Wales to be granted parity of powers with Scotland, a fairer funding settlement, including rail funding, and a new Growth Partnership between the Welsh and UK Governments to boost prosperity in all parts of Wales.

Speaking ahead of the National Economic Council in Glasgow, First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said: