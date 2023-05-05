UK Health Security Agency
National flu and COVID-19 surveillance reports published
Weekly national influenza and coronavirus (COVID-19) report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.
Latest update
This weekly flu and coronavirus (COVID-19) report brings together the latest surveillance data along with the latest public health advice.
Influenza rates are now within baseline activity levels.
COVID-19 surveillance up until end of week 17
COVID-19 case rates decreased in week 17 in all age groups, regions, and most ethnic groups. Data from Respiratory Datamart suggests that SARS-CoV-2 positivity decreased slightly to 6.9% compared to 7.3% in the previous week. The highest positivity was seen in those aged 65 years and over at 9.8%.
Hospital admission rates have decreased in almost all age groups. The highest admission rates continue to be seen in the over 75s, though these have declined this week. Admission rates among those aged 75 to 84 years have declined to 23.4 per 100,000 from 30.1 the previous week, and those aged over 85 years have declined to 55.4 per 100,000 from at 63.9 the previous week.
The overall COVID-19 hospital admission rate for week 17 was 4.5 per 100,000 population, a decrease from 5.4 per 100,000 the previous week.
Hospital admission rates for COVID-19 were highest in the South East, with a rate of 6.8 per 100,000 population.
Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said:
Older people are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and hospital admission rates continue to be highest among the over 75s.
Everyone aged 75 years and over, and those aged 5 years and over with weakened immune systems, are now eligible for the spring booster. Over one million people have come forward since the rollout began in mid-April and, with the virus still circulating, I encourage everyone to take up the offer and give themselves the best protection this summer.
