National flu and COVID-19 surveillance reports published

Weekly national influenza and coronavirus (COVID-19) report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.

Latest update

Flu surveillance up until end of week 6

In week 6, swab positivity for flu* decreased to 2.0% compared to 2.8% in week 5, with the highest positivity seen in those aged 15 to 44 years at 4.8%, a decrease from 5.2% in week 5.

Hospital admission rates decreased in the last week and have returned to the baseline activity range. Influenza ICU admissions slightly decreased in week 6 and remained within the baseline range of activity**.

Rates of in-person contact (meeting with people from outside of the household) for week 6 of 2023 continue to resemble the rates seen in November to mid-December 2022 (source: UKHSA FluSurvey).

*The percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel ‘spotter’ laboratories, reported through the Respiratory Datamart surveillance system.

**Influenza activity bands are set using an international standard method.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said:

We are still seeing a steady rise in hospital admission rates for coronavirus (COVID-19) and rates remain highest in those over the age of 65, who are more likely to develop serious illness from COVID-19. We therefore cannot afford to be complacent. It is encouraging that flu levels continue to fall sharply from the rates we saw at the turn of the year, and there are simple actions that we can all continue to take to prevent COVID-19 and flu spreading. If you are unwell, please try to stay at home and don’t visit vulnerable people. If you do have to leave the house, please consider wearing a face covering, which can help prevent you passing respiratory viruses on.

COVID-19 surveillance up until end of week 6

COVID-19 activity shows a mixed picture – with some indicators, most notably hospitalisations, suggesting an increase in activity.

The COVID-19 hospital admission rate for week 6 was 7.90 per 100,000 population, a small increase from 7.36 per 100,000 in the previous week.

Hospital admission rates for COVID-19 are highest in the North East, with a rate of 12.39 per 100,000 population.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surveillance up until end of week 6

RSV overall swab positivity* decreased to 1.8%.

In week 6, the overall hospital admission rate remained stable for RSV to 0.69 per 100,000.

Learn more about RSV in our blog article.

*Amongst people with symptoms tested at sentinel ‘spotter’ laboratories, reported through the Respiratory Datamart surveillance system.

Norovirus surveillance up until end of week 5

Laboratory reports of norovirus were almost double the 5-season average pre-COVID-19 (2014/2015 to 2018/2019).

The number of reported enteric virus (EV) outbreaks remained below pre-pandemic levels during weeks 4 and 5, with reports 37% lower than the 5-season average for the same 2-week period prior to the pandemic.

Enteric viruses, including norovirus, are primarily passed on through the faecal-oral route and cause diarrhoea and vomiting.

The majority of EV outbreaks in weeks 4 and 5 were reported in care home settings.

If anyone is concerned about their symptoms, contact NHS 111 or talk to their GP by phone or visit the NHS norovirus webpage for more information, but please try not to visit healthcare premises if you have symptoms.

Learn more about norovirus in our blog article.

Dr Lesley Larkin, Surveillance Lead, Gastrointestinal Infections and Food Safety (One Health) Division at UKHSA, said: