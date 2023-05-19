National flu and COVID-19 surveillance reports published

Weekly national influenza and coronavirus (COVID-19) report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.

This weekly flu and coronavirus (COVID-19) report brings together the latest surveillance data along with the latest public health advice.

Influenza rates continue to be within baseline activity levels.

COVID-19 surveillance up until end of week 19

COVID-19 case rates decreased in week 19 in all age groups, ethnic groups and most regions. Data from Respiratory Datamart suggests that SARS-CoV-2 positivity decreased to 6.7% compared to 7.1% in the previous week.

The overall COVID-19 hospital admission rate for week 19 was 3.86 per 100,000 population, a decrease from 4.39 per 100,000 the previous week.

Those aged 85 years and over continue to have the highest hospital admission rates, though these have continued to decline this week. Admission rates among those aged 75 to 84 years have declined to 20.51 per 100,000 from 22.49 the previous week, and rates in those aged over 85 years have declined to 46.37 per 100,000 from 52.82 per 100,000 the previous week.

ICU admission rates continue to decrease to 0.12 compared to 0.14 in week 18.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: