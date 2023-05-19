UK Health Security Agency
|Printable version
National flu and COVID-19 surveillance reports published
Weekly national influenza and coronavirus (COVID-19) report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.
Latest update
This weekly flu and coronavirus (COVID-19) report brings together the latest surveillance data along with the latest public health advice.
Influenza rates continue to be within baseline activity levels.
COVID-19 surveillance up until end of week 19
COVID-19 case rates decreased in week 19 in all age groups, ethnic groups and most regions. Data from Respiratory Datamart suggests that SARS-CoV-2 positivity decreased to 6.7% compared to 7.1% in the previous week.
The overall COVID-19 hospital admission rate for week 19 was 3.86 per 100,000 population, a decrease from 4.39 per 100,000 the previous week.
Those aged 85 years and over continue to have the highest hospital admission rates, though these have continued to decline this week. Admission rates among those aged 75 to 84 years have declined to 20.51 per 100,000 from 22.49 the previous week, and rates in those aged over 85 years have declined to 46.37 per 100,000 from 52.82 per 100,000 the previous week.
ICU admission rates continue to decrease to 0.12 compared to 0.14 in week 18.
Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said:
The spring COVID-19 booster is currently available for all those aged 75 and over, and those aged 5 years and over with weakened immune systems.
I urge everyone who is eligible to come forward and top up their immunity, particularly as we continue to see hospital admissions in people aged 75 years and over who catch the virus.
Original article link: National flu and COVID-19 surveillance reports published
Latest News from
UK Health Security Agency
People urged to get Covid jab before offer ends05/05/2023 16:24:00
The offer of a first or second dose of Covid vaccine will end on 30 June 2023 for most people.
National flu and COVID-19 surveillance reports published05/05/2023 10:20:00
Weekly national influenza and coronavirus (COVID-19) report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.
Study launched to find out more about mpox immunity04/05/2023 15:20:00
A new study aims to better understand how the body reacts to the mpox virus and produces antibodies.
Parents urged to check children's MMR vaccine records following rise in measles cases04/05/2023 13:10:00
Parents are being asked to check children are fully up to date with their measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccinations by checking their vaccine record in their red book.
UKHSA launches new Adverse Weather and Health Plan28/04/2023 10:20:00
The Plan, developed by scientists and public health experts, brings together and improves existing guidance on weather and health.
COVID-19 testing approach from April 202331/03/2023 11:20:00
The changes come over a year after the nation began the transition to living with COVID-19.
Temporary border measures to enhance Covid surveillance from China removed17/03/2023 15:29:00
Precautionary and temporary measures introduced in January to improve the UK’s ability to detect potential new variants of Covid from China are being removed.
COVID-19 Infection Survey participants thanked for ‘huge contribution’ to pandemic response10/03/2023 11:05:00
UKHSA, ONS and the University of Oxford are thanking over 500,000 people from across the UK for their contribution to the COVID-19 Infection Survey.