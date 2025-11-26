Welsh Government
National Forest for Wales grows to over 90,000 hectares
The National Forest for Wales now covers the equivalent of over 90,000 rugby pitches thanks to a network of woodland sites across Wales.
Recent additions include two new sites: Aberduna Hall in north-east Wales and Castle Wood in Carmarthenshire, adding 24 hectares between them.
Both these sites will help support nature, tackle the climate emergency, and support more people to spend time in green spaces.
Lucy Powell, from Outside Lives at Aberduna Hall yesterday said:
Guided by nature, we believe in building communities that look after themselves and each other. This means creating welcoming spaces where people can meet, talk, share ideas, and build trust.
We have seen this happen at our HQ forest site; people naturally start connecting, working together, and supporting one another and helping rebuild the sense of community that's been lost over time.
The National Forest now also includes 23 Coetiroedd Bach (Tiny Forests) across Wales.
These are small plots the size of tennis courts created using the Miyawaki method of dense native tree planting.
Other recent additions to the National Forest include another 20,000+ hectares of the Welsh Government Woodland Estate, including two areas managed by community groups at Crynant and Welcome to our Woods.
There are also two Covid-19 Commemorative Woodland sites – at Hafod y Bwch at the National Trust Cymru's Erddig Estate in Wrexham and Ynys Hywel near Caerphilly. These forests provide safe, accessible places for families and friends to remember loved ones lost during the pandemic.
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies yesterday said:
90,000 hectares is a huge milestone for the National Forest for Wales on our journey towards creating a forest that extends from north to south.
The National Forest is about more than just trees – it's about making sure more people can spend more time in nature and tackling the climate emergency.
Sites joining the National Forest receive Welsh Larch signs produced by Merthyr Tydfil Institute for the Blind, a social enterprise employing disabled and disadvantaged people throughout South Wales. The signs are made from Welsh Larch which is grown, felled and processed in Wales, and is FSC certified.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/national-forest-wales-grows-over-90000-hectares
