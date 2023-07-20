Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
National Highways has generally delivered well for road users but faces continuing challenges with its big projects
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) in its annual assessment of National Highways, released recently (18 July 2023), says the company has delivered well against its financial and performance targets for 2022-23, but urges continued focus on efficiency and managing inflationary pressures on its enhancements in the coming year.
ORR reports that National Highways achieved the expected £776 million of efficiency savings and while it remains on course to meet its target of £2.1 billion of efficiency during the second road period (RP2), April 2020 to March 2025, the company must continue to manage growing uncertainty in the next two years.
National Highways' enhancements projects have continued to experience delays and cost increases in the last fiscal year, largely due to inflation, and legal challenges to its projects. The company thus faces ongoing risks to the delivery of its enhancements for the remainder of RP2.
National Highways did not meet its 2022 delivery plan goals for enhancements – missing one of its nine start of work (SOW) commitments and three of its 12 open for traffic (OFT) commitments. So far in RP2, seven schemes (two for SOW and five for OFT) have missed their commitments.
The expected cost of enhancements (schemes and other costs) for RP2 was £23.6 billion, but this has since increased by 21%. The Lower Thames Crossing (LTC) scheme had the largest forecast cost increase, of £2.3 billion (39%) to £8.3 billion. The increase was partly driven by the impact of inflation, additional land requirements, development consent order (DCO) related costs and other operating costs.
National Highways met its targets for incident clearance and network availability, although, over the reporting year, traffic levels and delays increased.
The company also worked with ORR and Transport Focus to reinstate the strategic roads user survey, which was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Feras Alshaker, ORR’s Director of Railway Planning and Performance, and Highways, recently said:
“National Highways has delivered well for road users and continued to achieve efficiencies in line with its plan.
"However, planning delays and high inflation are creating pressure on some of National Highways’ biggest projects. It must adapt and implement robust mitigations to address these pressures. We will continue to carefully scrutinise the work the company is undertaking to mitigate risks to delivery while maintaining value for taxpayers.”
Notes to Editors
- Annual assessment of National Highways’ performance.
- A detailed assessment of National Highways’ performance on safety and an update of ORR’s work relating to the Transport Select Committee's recommendations on the roll-out and safety of smart motorways will be published in December 2023.
Downloads
Annual assessment of National Highways' performance – April 2022 to March 2023 (pdf 3.05 MB)
Related links
Annual assessment of National Highways
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/national-highways-has-generally-delivered-well-road-users-faces-continuing-challenges
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Regulator calls for Network Rail Scotland to improve train performance and deliver its planned renewal works17/07/2023 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road’s annual assessment of Network Rail Scotland in 2022-2023 (Year 4 of Control Period 6) shows that, in what was a challenging year for the rail industry, Network Rail’s performance in Scotland was mixed.
Rail regulator calls on Network Rail to work with the industry to improve train performance14/07/2023 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual assessment of Network Rail shows train performance worsened during 2022-23, with 67.8% of trains arriving on time compared to 73.1% the previous year. Freight performance is now at its lowest level since the time series began in 2014.
Rail regulator review shows improvements to delay compensation claim process, but improved messaging required on how and when to claim30/06/2023 09:20:00
ORR’s first review of train companies’ handling of delay compensation shows that since the regulator’s Delay Compensation Code of Practice launched in April 2022, there has been improvement by most train companies in simplifying the process, but some train companies must do more to raise awareness of how and when to claim compensation.
Regulator’s review of rail strategies highlights need to build on good industry collaboration26/06/2023 15:25:00
Rail industry reliability plans show good understanding of the network’s problems and commitments to improve, but there is scope for better sharing of best practice according to the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) recommendations from its review.
Regulator’s review of rail strategies highlights need to build on good industry collaboration26/06/2023 11:10:00
Rail industry reliability plans show good understanding of the network’s problems and commitments to improve, but there is scope for better sharing of best practice according to the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) recommendations from its review.
ORR welcomes progress by industry in training staff to support disabled passengers09/06/2023 09:15:00
In a letter to industry, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has praised train operators and Network Rail for their disability awareness refresher training.
ORR appoints provider and strengthens Rail Ombudsman scheme for passengers31/05/2023 10:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has today announced Dispute Resolution Ombudsman (DRO) as the provider of the new ORR-sponsored Rail Ombudsman scheme.
Network Rail required to clear backlog on examining structures16/05/2023 09:15:00
ORR yesterday wrote to Network Rail over concerns about a backlog in examining the condition of its railway structures such as bridges, tunnels and culverts.