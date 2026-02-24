Scottish Government
|Printable version
National Islands Plan
Targeted action to support Scotland’s islands.
Island communities are set to benefit from a new plan to improve housing and healthcare, alongside efforts to grow the economy and increase the number of people living on Scotland’s islands.
The second National Islands Plan will deliver targeted actions across seven key themes, including committing to delivering more affordable homes, improving access to childcare and exploring permanent transport links – specifically bridges and tunnels to improve connectivity. The Plan also introduces further efforts to pilot remote diagnosis technology to improve access to medical advice.
Further actions include an island scholarship pilot scheme for postgraduate students, and the promotion of Gaelic and island languages such as Orcadian and Shetlandic.
Launching the refreshed plan while visiting Orkney and Shetland, First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:
“Island communities are a key national asset and are central to our vision of Scotland as a successful country in which to live, work and study.
“Islanders have told us clearly what they need to pursue their ambitions: homes they can afford, transport they can rely on, and more accessible local services - this plan will deliver for our island communities. It is focused, it is practical, and it puts islanders in the driving seat of their own future.
“When our islands thrive, Scotland thrives.”
Louise McQuaid, Young Islanders Network Senior Development Worker yesterday said:
"The Young Islanders Network (YIN) is delighted to see the release of the New National Islands plan and we are particularly pleased that some of our key feedback can be seen in the actions of the new plan. We welcome the continued support for YIN within the plan and look forward to helping ensure that the voices of young islanders are heard and able to influence decision making which affects their lives."
Luke Fraser from the Scottish Islands Federation yesterday said:
“The Scottish Islands Federation welcomes the Scottish Government’s continued commitment to island focused policymaking through the National Islands Plan II and we look forward to working in collaboration to implement the key priorities. Ongoing, dedicated support for islands is essential – not as an extension of rural policy, but as a recognition that islands face some fundamentally different challenges and opportunities. As the Plan moves into delivery, sustained focus, long-term investment and meaningful partnership will be key to ensuring it delivers lasting benefits for island communities.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/national-islands-plan-2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
School leaver attainment and destinations24/02/2026 16:05:00
An Accredited Official Statistics publication for Scotland.
Scottish Housing Condition Survey: 2024 Key Findings24/02/2026 15:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released figures on fuel poverty, energy efficiency, the condition of housing and other key descriptors of the occupied housing stock in Scotland. This is the first release of information from the Scottish House Condition Survey (SHCS) for 2024.
Rising attainment among school leavers24/02/2026 11:05:00
Positive destinations second highest on record.
Boost for Gaelic language24/02/2026 10:05:00
Funding for broadcasting, education and cultural projects.
Supporting Ukraine’s defence against Russia23/02/2026 15:05:00
Scotland sending fishing nets to repel drones.
Ministerial Accountability Board -Progress Report - February23/02/2026 13:05:00
Information collected for the February meeting of the MAB reporting on the progress made towards the completion of the various recommendations and commitments being monitored by the board. It is based on information from Scottish Government, NHS Forth Valley and the Scottish Prison Service.
Devolved disability benefits: decision making evaluation20/02/2026 15:05:00
Overall, there is evidence that the policy principles of decisions being person-centred and trust-based are being met, however, client experience tended to vary depending on their circumstances.
Refreshing the Good Practice Principles for Community Benefits from Onshore Renewable Energy – a Working Paper20/02/2026 13:05:00
It’s vital that Scotland’s communities benefit from our renewable energy resources. This paper has new proposals to strengthen our guidance for community benefits from onshore renewables projects, including on fund levels, technologies, governance, distribution, and support for communities.