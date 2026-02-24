Targeted action to support Scotland’s islands.

Island communities are set to benefit from a new plan to improve housing and healthcare, alongside efforts to grow the economy and increase the number of people living on Scotland’s islands.

The second National Islands Plan will deliver targeted actions across seven key themes, including committing to delivering more affordable homes, improving access to childcare and exploring permanent transport links – specifically bridges and tunnels to improve connectivity. The Plan also introduces further efforts to pilot remote diagnosis technology to improve access to medical advice.

Further actions include an island scholarship pilot scheme for postgraduate students, and the promotion of Gaelic and island languages such as Orcadian and Shetlandic.

Launching the refreshed plan while visiting Orkney and Shetland, First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

“Island communities are a key national asset and are central to our vision of Scotland as a successful country in which to live, work and study. “Islanders have told us clearly what they need to pursue their ambitions: homes they can afford, transport they can rely on, and more accessible local services - this plan will deliver for our island communities. It is focused, it is practical, and it puts islanders in the driving seat of their own future. “When our islands thrive, Scotland thrives.”

Louise McQuaid, Young Islanders Network Senior Development Worker yesterday said:

"The Young Islanders Network (YIN) is delighted to see the release of the New National Islands plan and we are particularly pleased that some of our key feedback can be seen in the actions of the new plan. We welcome the continued support for YIN within the plan and look forward to helping ensure that the voices of young islanders are heard and able to influence decision making which affects their lives."

Luke Fraser from the Scottish Islands Federation yesterday said:

“The Scottish Islands Federation welcomes the Scottish Government’s continued commitment to island focused policymaking through the National Islands Plan II and we look forward to working in collaboration to implement the key priorities. Ongoing, dedicated support for islands is essential – not as an extension of rural policy, but as a recognition that islands face some fundamentally different challenges and opportunities. As the Plan moves into delivery, sustained focus, long-term investment and meaningful partnership will be key to ensuring it delivers lasting benefits for island communities.”

Click here for the full press release