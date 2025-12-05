National Islands Plan - Draft

This draft National Islands Plan has been laid before the Scottish Parliament. It will replace the version published in 2019. Under an overarching population retention and attraction objective, it provides a programme of actions to address challenges and opportunities facing Scotland's islands.

Introduction – A Continuing Dialogue

The publication of Scotland’s first National Islands Plan marked a significant milestone in the policy dialogue between the Scottish Government and island communities.

Delivering on one of the main provisions of the Islands (Scotland) Act 2018, the Plan placed island communities at the forefront of national policy-making and promoted greater cross-government coordination of policies and investments affecting their lives.

Extensive engagement with communities and local authorities informed the structure and content of the first Plan, which included 13 Strategic Objectives and over 130 individual commitments. Since 2021, Annual Reports have kept the Scottish Parliament and the public informed of progress with its implementation.

As required by the Islands Act, a full review was carried out in 2023. A public consultation comprising in-person events, virtual workshops, and a dedicated online portal gave everyone with an interest in the Plan the opportunity to comment on its impact and effectiveness. An independent report summarising the main findings was published in April 2024.

The review confirmed that, while progress has been made, significant challenges remain. This second National Islands Plan responds to consultation feedback and renews our dialogue with communities and local government in support of island ambitions. It builds on the human rights-based approach at the heart of the first Plan and reflects the recommendations of the Scottish Human Rights Commission[1] to strengthen the realisation of rights across island and rural areas – particularly through direct engagement with islanders and a more flexible, localised approach to delivery.

Through this Plan, we are reaffirming our commitment to further embed Island Communities Impact Assessments (ICIAs) into policy development and decision-making across government. We will continue to work with relevant authorities to ensure that ICIAs are applied consistently and transparently, helping to shape policies that reflect the realities of island life and promote a deeper understanding of island circumstances.

This Plan also aligns closely with the Scottish Government’s four overarching priorities – tackling child poverty, growing the economy, accelerating climate action and improving public services – ensuring that island needs and opportunities are clearly represented in national delivery frameworks.

Direct engagement with islanders and their lived experiences has again been central to our approach. We held in-person events across all island areas, meeting islanders in village halls and community centres, and hosted online sessions to ensure wide participation and representation.

Local authorities have been close, constructive partners throughout the Plan’s development. Their advice and contributions, combined with community feedback, have helped shape priorities and actions. We have also worked with a range of public bodies – including Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Crown Estate Scotland, NatureScot and Consumer Scotland – and will maintain this multi-agency approach throughout implementation.

