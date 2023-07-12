Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
National leader pledges commitment to clean up policing
The new Chair for the national body which represents Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) has pledged her commitment to clean up policing and reset police-public relations.
Donna Jones, the elected PCC for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has been voted in as the next Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) at the APCC Annual General Meeting held today, Wednesday 12 July.
APCC Chair Donna Jones said: “The public deserve nothing less than a first-class police service and I am committed to ensuring we do not fall short on delivering this.
“The last few years have seen the public’s confidence in policing eroded following a series of harrowing high-profile incidents. Police Chiefs’ have robustly responded to eradicate those who are not fit to serve and as Chair of the APCC I will not stop in my quest to ensure the highest standards are upheld and the public’s trust in policing is restored.
“The role of PCCs in the criminal justice system has grown and we are now seeing tangible improvements and outcomes for victims of crimes in the communities we serve. But we need a stronger focus on prevention and, as the home of policing governance, we need to support PCCs to develop bold and intuitive solutions to the problems we face in our communities.
“I want to thank our previous Chair Marc Jones for the work he has done so far. I will be working with my PCC colleagues and national partners to ensure we get this right for future generations and build back a police service of integrity and pride.”
Home Secretary Suella Braverman, said:
“The APCC plays a vital role in supporting PCCs to hold their police forces to account and driving standards for the communities they serve.
“In the 10 years I have known Donna, she has worked tirelessly in the fight against serious organised crime and delivering support for victims. Her dedication to improving policing will be immensely valuable to the APCC and I look forward to our continued work together.”
National Police Chiefs' Council Chair, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, said:
"On behalf of all police chiefs, I would like to welcome Donna Jones into her new role as Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners.
"We work closely with the APCC to deliver on our national and local policing priorities. I look forward to building on this relationship and delivering for our communities."
Chief Constable Andy Marsh, College of Policing CEO, said:
“Setting high standards is a priority for policing and good governance is essential to deliver change and performance improvement. I look forward to working with Donna as she takes on this new leadership role on behalf of the APCC and Donna’s experience and dedication in public service will help shape the future of policing.
“I look forward to working together to improve policing, tackle criminals and keep people safe.”
The APCC Chair provides a face and a voice for the organisation, while respecting and acknowledging the range of PCC views. They have regular meetings with key national stakeholders such as the NPCC, HMICFRS, and the Home Secretary.
Donna will officially take over the position from Lincolnshire PCC Marc Jones with a term of two years.
Watch a video of Donna outlining her priorities and vision as Chair of the APCC - New Chair of APCC - July 2023 - YouTube.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/national-leader-pledges-commitment-to-clean-up-policing/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Improving Rape Outcomes For Victims12/07/2023 10:20:00
An innovative new approach to investigating rape and other serious sexual offences is being rolled out across all forces following successful pilots.
HMICFRS Report on Police Performance11/07/2023 15:25:00
In a new report, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has highlighted police forces’ progress in recording crime, increasing from an estimated 80.5 per cent of all crime being recorded in 2014 to 92.4 per cent at the end of 2021/22 inspections.
SAFER STREETS FUNDING06/07/2023 13:20:00
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ Joint Prevention Lead Festus Akinbusoye has commented on the Safer Streets Funding.
ASB Awareness Week - 'Know Your Rights'30/06/2023 17:15:00
APCC Joint Local Policing Leads, Jeff Cuthbert and Steve Turner, reinforce the collective responsibility we all have to tackle anti-social behaviour in our communities as part of this year’s ASB Awareness Week which runs from 3 – 9 July.
Reforms for police leadership welcomed21/06/2023 13:20:00
The College of Policing have today published new national leadership standards to support professional development across policing.
APCC response to HMICFRS State of Policing Report 202212/06/2023 10:10:00
APCC Chair, Marc Jones responded to HMICFRS State of Policing Report 2022
All police forces now attending every home burglary09/06/2023 11:06:00
APCC Chair Marc Jones responded to the announcement that all police forces are now attending every home burglary
Volunteers give up over 12,000 hours to ensure safety of custody suites01/06/2023 16:10:00
Dedicated Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) have logged over 12,000 hours and delivered over 6,000 visits to police custody suites on behalf of Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in the past year.