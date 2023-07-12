National leader pledges commitment to clean up policing

The new Chair for the national body which represents Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) has pledged her commitment to clean up policing and reset police-public relations.

Donna Jones, the elected PCC for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has been voted in as the next Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) at the APCC Annual General Meeting held today, Wednesday 12 July.

APCC Chair Donna Jones said: “The public deserve nothing less than a first-class police service and I am committed to ensuring we do not fall short on delivering this.

“The last few years have seen the public’s confidence in policing eroded following a series of harrowing high-profile incidents. Police Chiefs’ have robustly responded to eradicate those who are not fit to serve and as Chair of the APCC I will not stop in my quest to ensure the highest standards are upheld and the public’s trust in policing is restored.

“The role of PCCs in the criminal justice system has grown and we are now seeing tangible improvements and outcomes for victims of crimes in the communities we serve. But we need a stronger focus on prevention and, as the home of policing governance, we need to support PCCs to develop bold and intuitive solutions to the problems we face in our communities.

“I want to thank our previous Chair Marc Jones for the work he has done so far. I will be working with my PCC colleagues and national partners to ensure we get this right for future generations and build back a police service of integrity and pride.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, said:

“The APCC plays a vital role in supporting PCCs to hold their police forces to account and driving standards for the communities they serve.

“In the 10 years I have known Donna, she has worked tirelessly in the fight against serious organised crime and delivering support for victims. Her dedication to improving policing will be immensely valuable to the APCC and I look forward to our continued work together.”

National Police Chiefs' Council Chair, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, said:

"On behalf of all police chiefs, I would like to welcome Donna Jones into her new role as Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners.

"We work closely with the APCC to deliver on our national and local policing priorities. I look forward to building on this relationship and delivering for our communities."

Chief Constable Andy Marsh, College of Policing CEO, said:

“Setting high standards is a priority for policing and good governance is essential to deliver change and performance improvement. I look forward to working with Donna as she takes on this new leadership role on behalf of the APCC and Donna’s experience and dedication in public service will help shape the future of policing.

“I look forward to working together to improve policing, tackle criminals and keep people safe.”

The APCC Chair provides a face and a voice for the organisation, while respecting and acknowledging the range of PCC views. They have regular meetings with key national stakeholders such as the NPCC, HMICFRS, and the Home Secretary.

Donna will officially take over the position from Lincolnshire PCC Marc Jones with a term of two years.

Watch a video of Donna outlining her priorities and vision as Chair of the APCC - New Chair of APCC - July 2023 - YouTube.