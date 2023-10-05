National Lottery £6.4 million supporting people of all ages across Northern Ireland

The National Lottery Community Fund has today announced funding of £6,387,946 to support people of all ages in communities across Northern Ireland.

This includes projects that are promoting good health and wellbeing, reducing isolation and helping young people reach their potential. See full list of all projects receiving grants across Council areas.

One of the 145 organisations awarded funding is Devenish Partnership Forum in Enniskillen, who received £240,485 over five years for activities for young people aged 11-18, to improve their futures.

Mark Burns, Youth Worker from Devenish Partnership Forum explained:

“We’re absolutely delighted to receive this National Lottery money to bring young people together in a safe place, make connections and get access to equipment, support, training and trips they wouldn’t have otherwise. “We’re based in an area with one of the highest levels of unemployment and social concerns in NI. Getting access to resources and free help through this project is a game changer for local families. “Young people tell us how it’s transforming their lives by giving them support with issues they face, such as achieving better at school, motivation or mental poor health. Thank you National Lottery players for making it possible.”

Devenish Partnership Forum, Mark, Amy, Leona, Amy, Erin and Donna

Small amounts of National Lottery funding can make a big impact in communities and 130 of the 145 grants awarded today are for amounts under £10,000.

In the Ballycastle area, Age NI received £5,500 to deliver their Living Well Moyle service to support older people in rural and hard to reach areas, who are the most vulnerable and lonely.

Sandra Watton from Living Well Moyle said:

“Isolation is a huge factor affecting mental and physical health, particularly people not getting help early, meaning smaller concerns can turn more serious. Thanks to this money we can recruit volunteers and reach more people.”

Local woman Maureen, who is being supported by the service, said:

“I was recently widowed and the volunteer Sheila coming to see me is such a help, it’s actually the highlight of my week. I love having a chat over a cup of tea. It’s a real life-line and keeps me connected to the area.”

Maureen and Sheila

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund commented:

“Congratulations to the wide range of groups receiving funding today, all making a big impact. We look forward to seeing what they achieve in their area. “We launched our new strategy 'It starts with community' earlier this year which is the roadmap for our funding up to 2030. We are developing our future portfolio of funding programmes over the next year to ensure National Lottery money continues to make a difference to communities across NI.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, last year, The National Lottery Community Fund awarded 663 new grants totalling £27.9 million to support local communities in Northern Ireland.

All current funding programmes remain open for applications. For more information visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.

Notes to Editors

About The National Lottery Community Fund

We are the largest non-statutory community funder in the UK – community is at the heart of our purpose, vision and name.

We support activities that create resilient communities that are more inclusive and environmentally sustainable and that will strengthen society and improve lives across the UK.

We’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and to work closely with Government to distribute vital grants and funding from key Government programmes and initiatives.

As well as responding to what communities tell us is important to them, our funding is focused on four key missions, supporting communities to:

Come together Be environmentally sustainable Help children and young people thrive Enable people to live healthier lives.

Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, we distribute around £500 million a year through 10,000+ grants and plan to invest over £4 billion of funding into communities by 2030. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK. Since The National Lottery began in 1994, £47 billion has been raised and more than 670,000 individual grants have been made across the UK - the equivalent of around 240 National Lottery grants in every UK postcode district.