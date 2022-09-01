Big Lottery Fund
|Printable version
National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland Committee members announced
The National Lottery Community Fund has appointed two new members to the Northern Ireland Committee, who will help make decisions on the investment of funding to support communities and improve people’s lives.
Announcing the appointments, Paul Sweeney, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund NI Committee said:
“I am delighted to welcome Anne-Marie McClure and Norman McKinley to our NI Committee at this challenging time for local communities. Both bring a wealth of insight and experience which will be invaluable in making decisions on how we can best support local people, reaching those most in need.”
Welcoming the appointments, Blondel Cluff CBE, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund said:
“We look forward to working closely with Anne-Marie and Norman during this all-important time for communities across Northern Ireland and the UK. I have no doubt we will benefit from the skills and knowledge they bring.”
Anne-Marie and Norman join the Northern Ireland Committee as The Fund continues to engage with communities gathering insight around how National Lottery funding will be developed and delivered to support people and communities across the UK.
National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes across the UK. In the last 12 months we have given out nearly £600 million to 12,500 organisations reaching every local authority and constituency in the UK.
Anne-Marie McClure has worked and volunteered in the community and voluntary sector over the past 29 years and is stepping down as Chief Executive of Start360, a regional provider of support services to young people, adults at risk, and their families across Northern Ireland. Anne-Marie has many years’ experience on a range of Boards and Forums including the Northern Ireland Joint Forum and NIADA (Northern Ireland Alcohol & Drugs Alliance). She is Chair of CO3, the third sector leadership organisation, and was a public appointee to the Youth Council of Northern Ireland (YCNI) until 2019.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2022-09-01/national-lottery-community-fund-northern-ireland-committee-members-announced
Latest News from
Big Lottery Fund
Community groups receive £853k backing from the Scottish Land Fund01/09/2022 14:10:00
Four groups have received a total of £853,022 from the Scottish Land Fund to buy land and buildings and transform them for the benefit of their local communities.
New National Lottery funded project gives a voice to Scottish carers31/08/2022 14:10:00
The National Community Fund announces £10.3 million to 345 Scottish groups
Young Start funding puts young Scots in control12/08/2022 16:20:00
Twelve projects, run for and by young people, are celebrating after sharing in more than £930k from The National Lottery Community Fund’s Young Start fund today (FRIDAY 12 AUGUST).
The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales has announced over £1.8m in grants to 56 groups across Wales28/07/2022 14:10:00
The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales is announcing over £1.8m in grants to 56 groups across Wales, including helping babies and toddlers in Blaenau Gwent and improving wellbeing by learning traditional crafts in Carmarthenshire.
£1.7m National Lottery funding to tackle climate action in Derry/Londonderry27/07/2022 10:10:00
The National Lottery Community Fund yesterday announced major funding of £1,697,257 to bring communities together to tackle food sustainability in Derry/Londonderry.
Helping babies and toddlers in Blaenau Gwent and improving wellbeing by learning traditional crafts in Carmarthenshire26/07/2022 15:05:00
The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales is announcing over £1.8m in grants to 56 groups across Wales
Climate Action Fund opens for applications, with up to £8 million in National Lottery funding for communities focusing on nature and climate change21/07/2022 14:10:00
The National Lottery Community Fund’s Climate Action Fund is today making up to £8 million available to community projects across the UK that are focusing on the link between nature and climate.
£12 million #iwill Fund boost to support youth social action across the country08/07/2022 14:10:00
The National Lottery Community Fund and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) yesterday announced an additional £12 million funding to the #iwill Fund, helping to support young people from all backgrounds and areas to access high quality social action opportunities.