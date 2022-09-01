National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland Committee members announced

The National Lottery Community Fund has appointed two new members to the Northern Ireland Committee, who will help make decisions on the investment of funding to support communities and improve people’s lives.

Announcing the appointments, Paul Sweeney, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund NI Committee said:

“I am delighted to welcome Anne-Marie McClure and Norman McKinley to our NI Committee at this challenging time for local communities. Both bring a wealth of insight and experience which will be invaluable in making decisions on how we can best support local people, reaching those most in need.”

Welcoming the appointments, Blondel Cluff CBE, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund said:

“We look forward to working closely with Anne-Marie and Norman during this all-important time for communities across Northern Ireland and the UK. I have no doubt we will benefit from the skills and knowledge they bring.”

Anne-Marie and Norman join the Northern Ireland Committee as The Fund continues to engage with communities gathering insight around how National Lottery funding will be developed and delivered to support people and communities across the UK.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes across the UK. In the last 12 months we have given out nearly £600 million to 12,500 organisations reaching every local authority and constituency in the UK.

Anne-Marie McClure has worked and volunteered in the community and voluntary sector over the past 29 years and is stepping down as Chief Executive of Start360, a regional provider of support services to young people, adults at risk, and their families across Northern Ireland. Anne-Marie has many years’ experience on a range of Boards and Forums including the Northern Ireland Joint Forum and NIADA (Northern Ireland Alcohol & Drugs Alliance). She is Chair of CO3, the third sector leadership organisation, and was a public appointee to the Youth Council of Northern Ireland (YCNI) until 2019.

