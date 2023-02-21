National Lottery funded community platform aims to tackle inequalities for Black men aged over 50

An Essex and London based community group has launched a new platform designed to reduce health, social and economic inequalities for Black men aged over 50, after being awarded over £100,000 by the National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

Over 50s Black Men Forum logo

The Over 50s Black Men Forum has used the funding to build a digital community engagement hub with a mission to improve the health of over 300,000 Black men in the UK, by providing a space to interact and share information. Members can access support across healthcare, leisure and financial services via a range of seminars, webinars and resources.

Since it was founded in 2018, the Over 50s Black Men Forum has sought to reduce inequalities found in the community through educational support and projects to aid personal development.

The platform provides third party organisations, such as Prostate Cancer UK and Anthony Nolan, direct access to its members to assist with health care and support.

Members can also access a support system that targets improved mental health by reducing feelings of isolation, loneliness and abandonment. Through shared lived experiences, participants are encouraged to share ideas and support one another.

Chidi Umeano, a volunteer at The Over 50s Black Men Forum, said:“I volunteered to support the good work this community does in bringing positive change to older Black men across the UK. I first attended an awareness session on Hypertension and Stress and saw many older Black faces looking back at me. I felt at ease discussing my personal health issues as I was speaking amongst people who understood my journey and pain.

“I look forward to supporting Black men across the UK with projects and services on this platform.”

Enitan Kane, Chairperson of The Over 50s Black Men Forum, said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we can continue to grow our network and the information available to members to improve their opportunities in life.

“This funding is important because it is the first step in providing over 300,000 Black men across the UK with a support network to address the concerns that matter to them.”

Helen Bushell, Senior Head of Regional Funding for London, the South East and East of England at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We are delighted this funding will support the Over 50s Black Men Forum to reduce health, social and economic inequalities in the community. Thanks to National Lottery players, projects such as this play a vital role in helping local communities to prosper and thrive.”

New members can join the Over 50s Black Men Forum’s online platform at https://o5bmforum.org.uk/ or download the app:

Last year The National Lottery Community Fund awarded over half a billion pounds (£588.2 million) of life-changing funding to communities across the UK and supported over 14,000 projects to turn their great ideas into reality. National Lottery players raise more than £30 million* each week for good causes throughout the UK.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk