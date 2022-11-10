National Lottery funding ensures communities are supported through the cost of living crisis

Communities across Wales are helped to deal with the pressures of the rising cost-of-living thanks to the latest grants from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded £5,090,187 to 114 communities across Wales in its latest round of grants. Many organisations across Wales are using National Lottery money to help tackle the rising costs of energy within their areas as well as keeping vital services open to the most vulnerable.

One organisation, We Are Plas Madoc near Wrexham, has received £43,725 of National Lottery money to further develop their electric vehicle community transport scheme. They provide an affordable and environmentally friendly transport option to residents in and around the area of Plas Madoc so that they can access essential services, food, and recreational activities.

They will also expand their provision at their premises to further develop their Kettle Club breakfast and lunch club to support their community during the cost of living crisis by providing a warm, safe space and access to a range of local services.

Welcoming the grant, Claire Pugh, of We Are Plas Madoc, said: "This funding is welcomed at a vital time - the cost-of-living crisis is adding to the existing social and financial impact of Covid 19 and this investment is timely and appreciated as it is enabling us to develop our services in response to these challenging times.

"Thanks to this funding we are able to further develop a community transport scheme that will provide affordable, accessible transport that will not only take people to essential medical appointments and shopping trips but will also support people to socialise, to spend time with others and will be a lifeline for many.

"Additionally, we will run a number of different social groups that will provide a safe and warm environment where everyone is welcomed - people can come along to meet others, share a hot meal and access other support if needed.

"The cost-of living crisis is a huge worry for everyone, and these projects will help us to support our community, we're so grateful for this funding, made possible by the National Lottery and all the supporters - thank you!"

In Caerphilly, Ty’n y Wern Primary School will use £7,500 of National Lottery money to provide a cosy corner to support vulnerable community members affected by the cost-of-living crisis over the winter months.

Joanne Tudge, a parent who uses the Cosy Corner, said: "The Cosy Corner is a great idea. We can pop in for tea and toast and have a chat in the warm after school drop off. With the worries about the cost of living this will be a lifeline for many".

Elsewhere across Wales, Llanbister Ti a Fi in Powys will use £8,000 to purchase new toys, crafting materials, and equipment for their play group and create a toy library for families that are rurally isolated or affected by the cost of living crisis.

Lilly Thomas, Chairman at Llanbister Ti a Fi, said: “We’re extremely grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund for this grant toward our playgroup in Llanbister. It will support our children’s development through a wide variety of toys as well as families in the surrounding areas who will have access to them, that may not have otherwise. It will also aid parents through support services we will bring into group.”

Reaching Out in Ely, Cardiff will provide food parcels for families experiencing financial difficulties including due to the cost of living crisis. £9,152 will fund food parcels.

Helen Smith, Reaching Out Committee Member, said: “The volunteers at Reaching Out Foodbank, Ely, Cardiff are extremely grateful for the grant award of nearly £10 000. We support a diverse set of families and individuals within our community who are struggling with the cost of living crisis, providing them with nutritious and essential food parcels. Demand is expected to further soar over the winter months so the grant will enable us to reach out to more of our neighbours in need and meet the rising cost of food. A huge thank you to the National Community Lottery Fund and to the National Lottery players for supporting us."

In Ceredigion, Aberystwyth University Students’ Union will use £9,600 to deliver emotional resilience training to students to help them make positives changes to improve their emotional resilience and mental health.

Cameron Curry, Wellbeing Officer at Aberystwyth University Students’ Union, said: “I’m incredibly excited for us to start rolling this out to our students. It will allow us to give all students ways in which to help each other cope and the skills to deal with the situations that come with being a student.”

John Rose, Wales Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “The cost of living crisis is a growing concern for people and communities across Wales, and we are listening to what people tell us about the challenges they face.

“All of our funding remains open and available, and National Lottery money is available to support communities through this difficult time. We are being flexible and adaptable to the needs of communities.”

These grants are made possible thanks to National Lottery players. For a full list of grants awarded please visit our website.

The National Lottery Community Fund is committed to supporting communities during the cost of living crisis.

We will keep all of our funding open and available

We will be flexible and adaptable

Communities in Wales with an existing National Lottery Awards for All grant can now apply for a second grant this year that will provide up to an additional £10,000

