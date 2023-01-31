Big Lottery Fund
National Lottery funding provides dignified support to Scots facing cost of living pressures
Community led groups across Scotland are today (TUESDAY 31 January) sharing in over £1.5 million of National Lottery funding to distribute to individuals most vulnerable to the cost-of-living pressures.
The latest round of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to 73 groups means that well targeted support from food or fuel provision and access to warm clothing or electric blankets can be distributed immediately in response to the challenges that people are currently facing on a day-to-day basis. A full list of projects is attached.
Thanks to an award of £23,500, Annexe Communities will provide emergency provisions to local people and households in Partick. As well as distributing food vouchers, clothing vouchers and energy top ups the group will be able to run a soup social and provide soup packs with all the relevant ingredients needed for people to make their favourite soups at home.
The money means that the Annexe can continue this work which began during the COVID-19 pandemic helping many more people like 41-year-old Kelly Young from Partick. Kelly is mother to four children and was referred to the Annexe when she lost her job in December 2021. Struggling to keep up with rent payments and put food on the table, Kelly lost two stone in six weeks because she wanted to make sure that her children ate first.
Over the last year Annexe Communities have been there for Kelly providing advice, food parcels and fuel vouchers. Kelly said: “I now have a job as a cleaner and am working hard to support my family as best I can. I have always been a believer in being able to help yourself but when you are in such a deep hole it’s impossible.
“It took a lot for me to swallow my pride and admit that I needed help for me and my family but the truth of it is that I am out working, and I still can’t manage. Pay day becomes pay away day and I am constantly living on my overdraft – it’s a never-ending cycle.
“That’s why places like the Annexe are so important right now, they keep contact with me and it’s good to know that people are there for me and that it’s a safe place for me to come and not sit in my house stressed and isolated.”
Jane Cowie, Development Worker, Annexe Communities, said, “This funding means we can support struggling local families and people over the next few months so they can eat and are able to heat their homes.
“We have joined forces with other local organisation and are using our collective knowledge to work together and to reach and to help as many people in need. The money means we get the relevant support to people who need it now.”
Announcing the funding, Kate Still, Scotland Chair, The National Lottery Community Fund said: “This latest round of funding is just one of the ways our National Lottery funding is being distributed to organisations who will directly support people and communities facing very difficult circumstances.
“Local charities and community groups are fully aware what’s going on right now in their local areas and are therefore best placed to deliver this support quickly so there’s no delay with providing people with the help they so desperately need.
“It’s all thanks to National Lottery players that they can continue this vital work.”
The National Lottery Community Fund distributes funding on behalf of National Lottery players who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK.
We are the largest funder of community activity in the UK – we’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. National Lottery players raise £36 million each week for good causes throughout the UK**. Since The National Lottery began in 1994, £43 billion has been raised for good causes which has supported over 635,000 projects***, benefiting millions of people - that’s 255 projects per postcode area***.
We are passionate about funding great ideas that matter to communities and make a difference to people’s lives. Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, our funding is open to everyone. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.
Cost-of-Living Support Scotland
Grants from £10,001 to £75,000 to help support individuals, families and communities currently experiencing hardship as a result of the cost-of-living increases.
