National Lottery grants totalling £6.2m will strengthen communities and improve lives across Northern Ireland

From empowering young people to overcome challenges in their lives, to taking small steps to tackle climate change, £6,217,793 of funding has been announced by The National Lottery Community Fund.

The funding has been awarded to 182 projects run by charities and community groups which are supporting people of all ages and abilities across Northern Ireland to improve their lives.

See full details of all grants awarded.

GLOW – Giving Life Opportunities to Women, based in Belfast, is one of the organisations receiving funding over a three-year period. They’ve been awarded a £281,855 grant to run tailored group programmes, mentoring sessions, skills workshops, and creative therapies to support girls and young women to reach their potential.

Treasa Rice, CEO Glow NI, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive support from the National Lottery Community Fund for our Connect – Inspire – Glow project.

“This funding will enable us to empower young women and girls aged 10–25 across Northern Ireland, helping them build confidence, resilience, and meaningful connections.

“It’s a vital investment in their wellbeing and potential, and we’re excited to see the transformative impact it will have in their lives and communities.”

Also receiving a £15,940 grant is Tidy Randalstown. They are using the funding to buy gardening equipment and supplies so they can run environment workshops for the local community. Helen Boyd, Chairperson, Tidy Randalstown said: “We are so excited to receive this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. “By combining this funding with the strength of our invaluable volunteers, we’ll have a big impact. The project will reduce CO2 emissions and water usage, thus helping the environment, we’ll increase sustainable planting and the beauty of our town, and we'll also build stronger community links and town pride. “We look forward to the experience of doing this project and for the benefits it will bring to this generation and to those following.” Enniskillen-based, JustUs, has also been awarded a £9,970 grant. They are using the National Lottery funding to run activities for adults with disabilities and their carers. The project will provide a safe and supportive space to improve their wellbeing, learn new skills and build relationships. Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Congratulations to all the groups receiving funding and carrying out vital work to improve the lives of people in Northern Ireland communities. “We are continuing to deliver on our strategy, ‘It starts with community’, with several programmes open for applications to support those in need. Please contact us if you would like advice on which funding would best suit your project idea.” For more information on National Lottery programmes open for applications visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.

Download a full list of grants awarded

​Notes to Editors

About The National Lottery Community Fund

We are the largest non-statutory community funder in the UK – community is at the heart of our purpose, vision and name.

We support activities that create resilient communities that are more inclusive and environmentally sustainable and that will strengthen society and improve lives across the UK.

We’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and to work closely with Government to distribute vital grants and funding from key Government programmes and initiatives.

As well as responding to what communities tell us is important to them, our funding is focused on four key missions, supporting communities to:

1. Come together

2. Be environmentally sustainable

3. Help children and young people thrive

4. Enable people to live healthier lives.

Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, we distribute over £600 million a year through 13,000+ grants and plan to invest over £4 billion of funding into communities by 2030. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK. Since The National Lottery began in 1994, £49 billion has been raised and more than 690,000 individual grants have been made across the UK - the equivalent of around 240 National Lottery grants in every UK postcode district.