National Lottery Jubilee boost for Scottish community groups

Community groups across Scotland are set to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style thanks to National Lottery funding announced today (TUESDAY 24 MAY).

The funding comes from National Lottery Awards for All Scotland – a quick and simple way to access small National Lottery grants of between £500 and £10,000. Details of all 28 groups sharing in over £112k are attached.

On Thursday 2 June The Newton Stewart Museum will hold an afternoon tea party as part of the town’s long weekend of celebrations, thanks to an award of £5,800. Local children will be in charge of decorations, and no-one will miss out as those who are unable to attend will get a special takeout tea delivered to them once the party is over.

Gene Fryatt, Secretary, The Newton Stewart Museum, said: “We are organising this event to bring everyone together for a special ‘once in a lifetime’ tea party. To meet demand, we have three sittings and have involved local food providers in the town who are providing sandwiches and cakes.

“This will be a wonderful opportunity for the local community to come together and celebrate with friends, new and old.”

Thanks to an award of £5,385, The Royal Burgh of Kinghorn Community Council is organising a series of events spread across the four-day Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

Alan McIlravie, Provost, Royal Burgh of Kinghorn Community Council, explained: “Like many communities across the country, Kinghorn is finding that a once vibrant community has adopted a form of 'COVID lethargy'. People who were once engaged in volunteering and others who would get out and about to support and enjoy community events, seem to have receded into themselves.

“The Platinum Jubilee gives us an opportunity to re-energise the community spirit in our village and as we head towards the Jubilee weekend there is real sense of excitement.”

The North Lochs Community Association on the Isle of Lewis will host a free Jubilee celebration for the whole community after an award of £5,550. Each of the planned events will celebrate the rich language and culture of the island and feature local children, performers, and musicians.

Evelyn Coull Macleod, Secretary, The North Lochs Community Association, said: “We are excited to be hosting a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration day. With this funding we can make it a truly unique community event.

“The Committee are busy with last minute preparations, and we are very much looking forward to bringing the whole community together.”

The National Lottery Community Fund, Scotland Chair, Kate Still, said: “Communities across the country are getting ready to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and, on behalf of everyone at The National Lottery Community Fund, I would like to wish all the groups the very the best of luck with their events. After the last couple of years these celebrations will be extra special as we come together once again, and it’s all made possible thanks to National Lottery players.”

National Lottery Awards for All Scotland awards grants of between £300 and £10,000 to local groups. To find out how what it could do for your community visit our website www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk

Notes to Editors