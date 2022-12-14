Big Lottery Fund
National Lottery millions to bring Scottish communities together for Christmas and beyond
A Highland town’s wish has come true as a new community café where everyone is welcome will open in time for Christmas Day.
Sheila’s Community Café in Dingwall
Sheila’s Community Café in Dingwall is one of 246 community projects across the country sharing in £8,162,502 of National Lottery funding for activities that will bring people together both at the Festive period and all year round.
A full list of all projects receiving funding from The National Lottery Community Fund is attached.
Thanks to a National Lottery award of £73,354 to Community Support and Information Ross-shire, Sheila’s Community Café will open its doors in time for Christmas Day to welcome those who may be spending the day alone. The new space will become a safe haven and a place to come for hot food and company for local people who may feel isolated or who may be affected by the impacts of the cost of living crisis.
The café will operate on a pay what you can afford basis with a pay it forward scheme also in operation where the town’s residents can buy someone a hot drink, bowl of soup or a plate of stovies. On Friday evenings the café will open up to young people as a digital café meaning that young people from outlying areas can join in and meet up with their friends.
Mary Foley, 70, from Dingwall has been heavily involved in creating the space as well as donating items such as kitchen equipment and plates and cups. Mary yesterday said:
“A lot of hard work has been done to make the building a warm and clean space after it being uninhabited for a number of years. This will help the community in so many ways such as helping to combat social isolation and helping people and families struggling to make ends meet by providing a warm and welcoming space and organising events for all ages. I can’t wait to use the café when it’s finally open.”
Shona Street, Chief Officer, Community Support and Information Ross-shire, yesterday said:
“We are absolutely delighted to be awarded funding for our Community Café and Event space. It’s wonderful that we can make our dream a reality and one which will help address the issues of poverty and isolation in a practical and fundamental way. Our community has been behind us all the way and have bought into the pay it forward ethos with full collection tins ready to be used. This project has been fuelled by the enthusiasm and time of many local people and shows just what can be achieved when all sectors of a community come together.”
Announcing the funding of £8.1 million to 246 projects, Kate Still, Scotland Chair, The National Lottery Community Fund yesterday said:
“It’s fantastic to see this latest round of funding go to charity and community groups who are helping people in communities across Scotland come together.
“This sense of real community spirit is embodied by the people of Dingwall who have already embraced the ethos behind Sheila’s Community Café, a place where local people of all ages can meet and make new friends.
“National Lottery players can be proud that they are supporting this vital work, not only during the Festive Season but all year round.”
