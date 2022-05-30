National Lottery Platinum Jubilee boost for Northern Ireland community groups

Community groups across Northern Ireland are set to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style thanks to National Lottery grants announced today (MONDAY 30th MAY 2022).

Activity being supported includes community street parties, fun days, tea parties, dancing displays and musical performances, all bringing people together again and helping them build connections.

A total of 34 groups have secured grants ranging from £800 and £50,000 from The Platinum Jubilee Fund and the National Lottery Awards for All programme. See tables of all grants awarded to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Carrickfergus Community Forum is using a £10,000 grant to run 15 community get togethers across the surrounding areas over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Janice Cherry from Carrickfergus Community Forum said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has helped us re-energise community spirit in our area and there is such a sense of excitement. The pandemic had such a toll on mental health and this National Lottery money is helping people build relationships again, have some fun and get a much needed boost, all while celebrating Her Majesty the Queen.”

Headhunters Railway Museum in Enniskillen is also using a £10,000 grant to deliver a range of free cross community events from 2-12 June, including a Beacon Lighting Ceremony, Family Fun Day with Armed Forces Display, Big Jubilee Lunch and an exhibition entitled 'Our Coronation Story' which showcases unique garments from the Coronation Ceremony, souvenirs and memories from local people and the outfit worn by the Queen when she visited Enniskillen in 2012 for the Diamond Jubilee.

Selwyn Johnston from Headhunters Railway Museum said: “We have been planning these activities to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee for over two years and are bringing people from all backgrounds and communities together – it is going to showcase Fermanagh nationally as the most westerly community to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and will be a fitting tribute to the great achievement of Her Majesty the Queen. Thank you National Lottery players for making this possible, along with our other supporters.”

Small Steps NI have received £50,000 from our Platinum Jubilee Fund to help people in North and West Belfast live more sustainably, learn new skills, improve wellbeing and create long-term change that will last for future generations.

Muriel Bowyer, Community Development Worker with Small Steps said: “We’ve started an upcycling workshop with women coming from age 30-80 and we’re working with local schools to give families who don’t have a garden a chance to grow their own fruit and vegetables, helping people to help themselves, while supporting our area and the environment. There’s lots of interest in our cookery workshops which will be starting soon, which will help Ulster Scots recipes keep passing down the generations. “This project is already making such a difference to the wellbeing of those taking part – and we’re just getting started. Thank you National Lottery players for making it possible.” Kate Beggs, National Lottery Community Fund, Northern Ireland Director said: “Communities across the UK are getting ready to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and, on behalf of everyone at The National Lottery Community Fund, I would like to wish all the groups the very the best of luck with their events. After the last couple of years these celebrations will be extra special as they come together once again. “Our Platinum Jubilee Fund grants will be helping communities for years to come and we look forward to seeing the impact longer-term on the people they support, all made possible thanks to National Lottery players.” For information on our funding programmes visit: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland. Notes to Editors

