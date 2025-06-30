NHS Wales
National lung cancer screening programme for Wales will save lives, say health experts
Public Health Wales welcomes plans for a national lung screening programme, which will enable earlier diagnosis and treatment of cancers and ultimately save lives.
The Welsh Government’s decision to introduce screening for current and former smokers aged 55-74 comes after advice it received in March from Public Health Wales.
The service will be rolled out in phases, with those at the upper end of the eligible age range being invited first. The first participants are expected to be invited for screening in 2027.
Heather Lewis, Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales, recently said:
“We welcome the Welsh Government's decision to introduce a national lung screening programme in Wales. Evidence shows that screening can find lung cancer early, when it’s easier to treat. This means lives will be saved.
“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in Wales. Too often it is diagnosed late because it may not cause symptoms in its early stages. Screening gives us a chance to find it early, before symptoms appear.
“We look forward to working with colleagues from across NHS Wales to introduce a service that will save lives.”
Public Health Wales was asked to advise on the rollout of a national lung screening programme after it was tested in North Rhondda.
The pilot, which was delivered by Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board in partnership with the Cancer Network, saw 600 scans take place. This led to the diagnosis of 12 lung cancers, two-thirds of which were detected at an early stage.
Lung cancer does not affect everybody equally: mortality rates are two-and-a-half times higher in the most deprived areas of Wales, according to statistics published in June by the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU).
Heather Lewis added:
“The results from North Rhondda show the impact screening can have in an area of higher deprivation, where lung cancer rates are above the national average.
“Introducing lung cancer screening is one thing we can and must do to reduce inequalities in cancer deaths across Wales.
“Lung screening shows how we can shift to a more preventative health service. Detecting illness earlier means treatment can start sooner, which improves outcomes and helps more people in Wales live longer, healthier lives.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/national-lung-cancer-screening-programme-for-wales-will-save-lives-say-health-experts/
