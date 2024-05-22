National mathematics specialist appointed

Improving Scotland’s curriculum.

A former mathematics teacher has been appointed to lead a new approach to driving improvements to Scotland’s maths curriculum.

Andy Brown, who has also held acting head teacher roles, will lead work to update the maths and numeracy curriculum with Education Scotland which will begin to be tested with teachers later this year, working alongside the National Response to Improving Mathematics (NRIM).

Maths and numeracy will be the first curricular area to be updated to ensure that Scotland’s curriculum continues to support high quality teaching and learning.

The announcement coincides with National Numeracy Day which seeks to promote the importance of everyday maths skills.

Mr Brown will join Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth on a visit to meet pupils and teachers at Parsons Green Primary school in Edinburgh tomorrow (Thursday May 23)

Ms Gilruth said:

“I am determined to drive forward further improvements in Scotland’s curriculum, and given the particular challenges identified in the latest Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) statistics it is right that we begin with the maths curriculum.

“While the figures show Scotland is similar to the OECD average in maths, we are not content to be average – and Andy will play a valuable role as we strive for excellence.

“Andy brings a wealth of specialist experience to this position. As well as leading the work to update the maths and numeracy curriculum, he will advise me directly on maths improvement, including the different approaches which Scotland might consider to refresh our approach to teaching, learning and assessment.

“It is important to note that evidence from the 2023 national qualification results show ongoing recovery – and the most recent data for literacy and numeracy in primary schools shows attainment at a record high. That is something we are determined to build on and I look forward to working with Andy to drive further improvements in our schools.”

Mr Brown said:

"I am naturally honoured and delighted to be appointed to the role of National Mathematics Specialist Adviser.

“I look forward to working closely with the wonderfully talented educators across Scotland to support curricular improvements in mathematics and numeracy.

“Mathematics is a subject which is of such importance to our society. It can bring joy and wonder, and I hope I will play a part in promoting this.”

Background

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth set out plans to appoint a national mathematics specialist adviser last December.

Andy has previously held roles as a Teacher of Mathematics, Faculty Head, Depute Head Teacher, Senior Education Officer and Acting Head Teacher.