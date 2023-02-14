Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
National moment of silence to mark one year of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Government announces a national one-minute silence on Friday 24 February, marking a year since Russia’s barbaric full-scale invasion of Ukraine
- National moment will pay tribute to the bravery of Ukrainians and highlight the UK’s solidarity with the country, as they continue their courageous fight
- Comes after the historic visit of President Zelenskyy to the UK last week
A national minute’s silence will take place at 11am on Friday 24 February to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to lead the nation in silence from Downing Street.
This national moment of reflection will offer the UK public the chance to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people and demonstrate the UK’s unwavering solidarity with the country.
The government is encouraging individuals and organisations across the UK to participate.
Since the war began, thousands of Ukrainians have been killed defending their freedom from Russia’s appalling onslaught. Millions more have been forced from their homes, with 114,400 Ukrainians finding refuge in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:
As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s barbaric and deplorable invasion of Ukraine, as a nation we pay tribute to the incredible bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people.
Russia’s unjustifiable attack brought war and destruction to our continent once again, and it has forced millions from their homes and devastated families across Ukraine and Russia.
I am incredibly proud of the UK’s response, and throughout this past year, the UK public have shown their true generosity of spirit and their enduring belief in freedom.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said:
One year on from Putin’s illegal invasion, we stand in solidarity with our friends in Ukraine and remember all those who have lost their lives in the pursuit of freedom.
This moment of silence is a time to reflect on the human cost of this conflict and show we stand with Ukraine.
The national minute’s silence comes following the historic visit of President Zelenksyy to the UK last week. During the visit, the Prime Minister underlined the UK’s steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for the long term, ensuring it can secure a lasting peace.
