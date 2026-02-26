National oversight of maternity services to be strengthened across Wales

A programme to improve maternity and neonatal services is being launched as the Welsh Government accepted the recommendations of a major assessment of services.

The independent assurance assessment, which examined all services in Wales, identified many strengths and received positive feedback from expectant women and their partners.

But it also highlighted areas where the NHS must do better.

The comprehensive assessment, which was led by former Children’s Commissioner for Wales Professor Sally Holland, is being published today.

It was carried out after the independent review of maternity and neonatal services at Swansea Bay University Health Board and in the wake of similar reviews at English NHS trusts.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles confirmed the Welsh Government has accepted all the recommendations, 7 in full and 1 in part.

A 3 year improvement programme will:

strengthen leadership by establishing a National Strategic Oversight Board to drive improvements across Wales

implement real-time safety monitoring systems

set up a national forum to share best practice

improve guidance to health boards to ensure birth discussions become a routine part of maternity and neonatal care

develop a service specification for the induction of labour

Health Education and Improvement Wales and NHS Performance and Improvement will redevelop perinatal workforce plans so health boards have safe staffing levels.

And a clear standard operating procedure, which is trauma-informed and family-centred, will be developed to support health boards to respond to incidents.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: