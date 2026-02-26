Welsh Government
National oversight of maternity services to be strengthened across Wales
A programme to improve maternity and neonatal services is being launched as the Welsh Government accepted the recommendations of a major assessment of services.
The independent assurance assessment, which examined all services in Wales, identified many strengths and received positive feedback from expectant women and their partners.
But it also highlighted areas where the NHS must do better.
The comprehensive assessment, which was led by former Children’s Commissioner for Wales Professor Sally Holland, is being published today.
It was carried out after the independent review of maternity and neonatal services at Swansea Bay University Health Board and in the wake of similar reviews at English NHS trusts.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles confirmed the Welsh Government has accepted all the recommendations, 7 in full and 1 in part.
A 3 year improvement programme will:
- strengthen leadership by establishing a National Strategic Oversight Board to drive improvements across Wales
- implement real-time safety monitoring systems
- set up a national forum to share best practice
- improve guidance to health boards to ensure birth discussions become a routine part of maternity and neonatal care
- develop a service specification for the induction of labour
Health Education and Improvement Wales and NHS Performance and Improvement will redevelop perinatal workforce plans so health boards have safe staffing levels.
And a clear standard operating procedure, which is trauma-informed and family-centred, will be developed to support health boards to respond to incidents.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said:
All mothers, babies and families have the right to safe, high‑quality care.
I commissioned the national assurance assessment to provide an independent, objective examination of maternity and neonatal services. It highlights areas of excellence, identifies where improvements are needed, and reinforces the dedication and professionalism of our workforce.
I want to thank the panel for their work and am grateful to all those who engaged with the assessment process. Their insights and experiences have been invaluable, ensuring the voices of women, families, staff and communities across Wales are reflected in the final report.
The Welsh Government and the NHS will now take forward the recommendations to ensure lasting improvements are made to maternity and neonatal services.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/national-oversight-maternity-services-be-strengthened-across-wales
