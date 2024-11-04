National Park consultation

Extended time to comment on proposal for Galloway to become a National Park.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon has confirmed an extended consultation period for people to have their say on whether Galloway should be designated a National Park.

Following the Government’s proposal to establish a new National Park in Galloway, NatureScot – in its role as reporter – has been engaging with communities, businesses, public bodies and other interested parties in the Galloway area in order to seek initial views and develop more detailed proposals for consultation. That consultation is due to officially launch next week.

Consultations usually run for 12 weeks, but as this will be open over the Christmas period it has been extended to 14 weeks.

Ms Gougeon said:

“It is extremely important that we hear from people living and working in the area and that the people of Galloway and South and East Ayrshire have the opportunity to discuss the issues and properly consider the proposal, including whether people want a National Park in their area and, if so, what the boundaries should include. Having listened to the concerns of people that time would be tight to respond as the consultation will run over Christmas and New Year when people will understandably be busy with other things, we have extended the usual 12 week period by a fortnight to allow as many people as possible to have their say.

“I recognise the significant public interest in this proposal and am aware that there is both support and opposition. Everyone’s views will be listened to and taken into account and I would encourage everyone with an interest to engage with the consultation process in a constructive and respectful way.”