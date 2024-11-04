Scottish Government
|Printable version
National Park consultation
Extended time to comment on proposal for Galloway to become a National Park.
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon has confirmed an extended consultation period for people to have their say on whether Galloway should be designated a National Park.
Following the Government’s proposal to establish a new National Park in Galloway, NatureScot – in its role as reporter – has been engaging with communities, businesses, public bodies and other interested parties in the Galloway area in order to seek initial views and develop more detailed proposals for consultation. That consultation is due to officially launch next week.
Consultations usually run for 12 weeks, but as this will be open over the Christmas period it has been extended to 14 weeks.
Ms Gougeon said:
“It is extremely important that we hear from people living and working in the area and that the people of Galloway and South and East Ayrshire have the opportunity to discuss the issues and properly consider the proposal, including whether people want a National Park in their area and, if so, what the boundaries should include. Having listened to the concerns of people that time would be tight to respond as the consultation will run over Christmas and New Year when people will understandably be busy with other things, we have extended the usual 12 week period by a fortnight to allow as many people as possible to have their say.
“I recognise the significant public interest in this proposal and am aware that there is both support and opposition. Everyone’s views will be listened to and taken into account and I would encourage everyone with an interest to engage with the consultation process in a constructive and respectful way.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/national-park-consultation/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Carer Support Payment now Scotland-wide04/11/2024 15:05:00
Tens of thousands of carers can now apply for support as benefit roll-out complete.
The Importance of Natural Capital to the Scottish Economy04/11/2024 13:05:00
This research identifies sectors reliant on natural capital in Scotland and quantifies the economic value of these nature-dependent sectors at national and regional levels. The methodology values our economy's dependence on nature, estimating £40 billion economic output and 261,000 jobs supported.
Investment in electric vehicle charging network04/11/2024 12:05:00
Expansion announced ahead of Ayr Travelling Cabinet.
Growing Gaelic in the Highlands04/11/2024 10:20:00
A new centre to promote Gaelic language and culture in Inverness is to receive a significant funding boost from the Scottish Government.
Scotland's Vision for Trade: annual report - October 202401/11/2024 15:05:00
Our third annual report on Scotland's Vision for Trade, outlining the range of specific actions that we have taken over the past year and our continued ambition to make trade-related decisions based on the principles of inclusive growth, wellbeing, sustainability, net zero and good governance.
Biometric data retention: review report01/11/2024 12:05:00
A report by the Scottish Government and the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner of a review of the retention of biometric data provided for under sections 18 to 19C of the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995.
Housing (Scotland) Bill rent cap proposed01/11/2024 11:05:00
Increases capped at CPI+1% up to a maximum of 6%.
Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform Bill update31/10/2024 16:15:00
Amendments to landmark legislation.
Social Housing Net Zero Progress Report Q2 202431/10/2024 15:05:00
Social Housing Net Zero Heat Fund Progress Reports Quarter 2, 2024.