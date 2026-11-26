Route-map to support neurodivergent adults.

Adults seeking support for autism or ADHD will be able to get help earlier and closer to home under a new national approach to support published today.

The Adult Neurodevelopmental Route-Map was developed with stakeholders, including people with lived experience and neurodivergent-led organisations. It aims to ensure more support is available in community settings, reducing the need for referral to specialist mental health services where not required.

The five-year plan set out in the route-map adopts the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland’s national pathway for neurodevelopmental conditions. It recommends:

providing community support for neurodivergent people, including a single information resource open to anyone, with or without a diagnosis

improving public awareness and understanding of neurodivergence, including neuro-affirming workplaces, schools and GP practices

delivering targeted support, including assessments and post-diagnostic support

providing intensive, specialist support, including medication, for people with the most complex needs

The publication fulfils a 2026 Programme for Government commitment. An implementation working group will now be established to oversee delivery, in partnership with health boards, local authorities and the third sector.

Minister for Mental Wellbeing Maree Todd said:

“In recent years, demand for neurodevelopmental assessment and support has risen sharply, putting pressure on health, education and social care services. "This route-map responds directly to concerns raised by people with lived experience, stakeholders and Parliament. They’ve told us there is a lack of a clear, consistent pathway for autistic adults and adults with ADHD. “It shapes support around people's needs, and enables people to access information, advice and support at the right time and in the right place. “I am very grateful to those people in health boards, local authorities, the third sector, and neurodivergent-led organisations for their valuable input into this plan. Together, we can make sure neurodivergent adults are understood and supported in a way that works for them.”

The Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, Vice-Chair Dr Pavan Srireddy said:

“There is currently huge variation in the type and quality of support that is available to adults with neurodevelopmental conditions across Scotland, leaving many people without effective help or support. “The new route-map has the potential to ensure that adults can access the right level of support within their local communities. This is an important opportunity to drastically improve the lives of people with neurodevelopmental conditions and meet rising demand for support in an effective and sustainable way. “We welcome the ambition contained within the route-map but also recognise the enormous amount of work that remains to make these ambitions a reality.”

Background:

Adult Neurodevelopmental Route-Map