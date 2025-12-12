National plan to halve long-term rough sleeping and prevent homelessness

The National Plan to End Homelessness was launched yesterday, and will support the most vulnerable people in our society.

Launch of cross-government plan to prevent homelessness before it occurs.

Informed by people with lived experience, frontline workers and the sector, it puts real world insight into action.

£3.5 billion investment over the next 3 years will ensure action is taken towards ending homelessness and rough sleeping.

The government yesterday launched a bold new National Plan to End Homelessness to support the most vulnerable in our society to find their feet and improve their lives.

Unveiled yesterday and backed by £3.5 billion of investment, this landmark strategy has been shaped by the voices of those who have experienced homelessness as well as those involved in the Inter-ministerial Group on Homelessness.

As the coldest months of the year settle in and Christmas fast approaches, for many, the harsh reality of homelessness becomes harder than ever – whether for someone bedding down on the street, or children struggling in temporary accommodation. Currently a family is being made homeless or threatened with homelessness every five minutes.

The National Plan to End Homelessness has three key pledges to be achieved by the end of this parliament – to halve the number of long-term rough sleepers, end the unlawful use of B&Bs for families and prevent more households from becoming homeless in the first place. It will be underpinned by clear, ambitious goals for lasting change, including a duty on public services to work together to prevent homelessness, a boost to the supply of good-quality temporary homes, and £3.5 billion - a £1 billion funding boost over and above previous commitments – to support rough sleeping and support services.

Today’s announcement follows the Royal Assent of the government’s landmark Renters’ Rights Act, which puts an end to Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions that can often contribute to households finding themselves homeless. Alongside this, the government is investing £39 billion in the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation, helping to give more people a secure roof over their head as part of our commitment to build 1.5 million homes.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed yesterday ​said:

Homelessness is one of the most profound challenges we face as a society, because at the heart, it’s about people. Families deserve stability, children need a safe place to grow, and individuals simply want the dignity of a home. This strategy is shaped by the voices of those who’ve lived through homelessness and the frontline workers who fight tirelessly to prevent it. Through our new strategy we can build a future where homelessness is rare, brief, and not repeated. With record investment, new duties on public services, and a relentless focus on accountability, we will turn ambition into reality.”

Homelessness Minister Alison McGovern yesterday ​said:

Everyone deserves a roof over their head. And for those experiencing the worst of homelessness right now – our children – they deserve a place to play and a bedroom to do their homework in. It’s our collective responsibility to make that a reality, for anyone at risk of homelessness, be it sofa-surfing or getting stuck on the streets. By working together including government, local leaders, charities, and communities, we can stop homelessness before it happens and ensure that when people do fall into crisis, support is swift and effective. The prize is big. Right now, taxpayers are paying the price of failure, with temporary accommodation costs skyrocketing. And the next generation of British young people can’t succeed without the space they need. This strategy sets us on a better path – to save money and change lives.”

By the end of this Parliament, the National Plan to End Homelessness will:

Increase the rate of prevention to protect thousands more households from homelessness. Central to this target is a proposed ‘Duty to Collaborate’, which will be brought forward in legislation for public bodies to work together to prevent homelessness. This builds on cross-government efforts to cut homelessness linked to prisons, social care and hospitals. This strategy sets clear targets on this issue for the first time, including halving the number who become homeless on their first night out of prison and ensuring that no eligible person is discharged to the street after a hospital stay. It also sets a clear long-term ambition that no one should be made homelessness from a public institution.

Halve the number of people experiencing long-term rough sleeping. For too long, people who have spent years on the streets, often with the most complex needs, have been left with no help. This strategy rewires the system to focus support where it’s needed most. A new £124 million supported housing scheme has been launched to get over 2,500 people across England off the streets and into more stable housing as well as preventing those from getting to the streets in the first place. The Plan also includes a new £15m Long-Term Rough Sleeping Innovation Programme, which will help councils develop fresh solutions, alongside £37 million of funding for a new Ending Homelessness in Communities programme which will increase support and improve the vital services that are provided by the voluntary, community and faith sector at the frontline of this crisis.

End the unlawful use of B&Bs for families. This will bring relief to the 2,070 households trapped beyond the six-week limit in unsuitable conditions – often in one room and no cooking facilities. The builds on the commitment in the recently published Child Poverty Strategy, which ensures mothers and newborn babies are not discharged from hospital into this B&B accommodation.

The plan will boost the supply of good-quality temporary homes, backed by £950 million through the Fourth Round of the Local Authority Housing Fund. Our expanded £30 million Emergency Accommodation Reduction Programme will also prevent poor quality emergency accommodation being used. The government will work to improve the quality and suitability of temporary accommodation, enforcing strong protections against poor housing conditions, including out-of-area placements.

An additional £50 million of in-year funding (25/26) is also to be allocated to local authorities through MHCLG’s Homelessness Prevention Grant. This funding is intended to focus on prevention, making sure individuals and households who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness are given the right help to stay in their homes.

Preventing homelessness is everyone’s responsibility and this strategy makes that clear. Every council will now publish a tailored action plan alongside their local homelessness strategy, including setting local targets on key outcomes, with targeted expert support for areas facing the greatest challenges. The government is also calling on Mayors to lead with ambition, backed by new funding to drive collaboration between councils, services, and partners. This is backed by a stripping away of bureaucracy, simplifying funding for councils and ending bidding processes so they can focus on spending money on meeting local needs.

To deliver lasting change, we’re launching a National Workforce Programme to equip frontline teams with essential training and expert advice. Progress will be tracked through national reports, overseen by the Inter-Ministerial Group, ensuring transparency, accountability, and momentum as we work together to end homelessness for good.

This strategy is just part of the way government is supporting people to have a safe and secure roof over their head. Taken together, alongside the reforms to the private rented sector and drive to build the homes the country needs, the government is committed putting a stop to the threat of homelessness for families and individuals across the country.

The strategy can be read in full here.

Emma Haddad, Chief Executive of St Mungo’s, yesterday said:

“The homelessness strategy published today is a watershed moment and is strongly welcomed by St Mungo’s. Homelessness has no place in modern society. The ambition set out today offers the start of a blueprint for ending homelessness and rough sleeping for good. There is no time to lose, we hope the strategy will galvanise decisive action from the whole system. After 15 years of almost consistent rises in the number of people being affected by homelessness, we are relieved to see the Government recognising the scale of the crisis and the pressing need to address it. Last year St Mungo’s supported over 26,000 out of homelessness. We see how damaging even a single night on the streets can be, and how quickly that one-off crisis can turn into a complex cycle of homelessness. The new targets need to focus all our minds. We welcome the focus on prevention as well as on long-term rough sleeping. We also particularly welcome the new ‘duty to collaborate’; there is a huge opportunity to end the needless homelessness that we see from people leaving hospitals, prisons and asylum accommodation through joining up how government agencies work together. And we are very pleased to see the continuing commitment to utilise the knowledge, expertise and experience of frontline organisations like St Mungo’s and the lived experience of our clients to help inform the way forward.”

Dr Laura Neilson, Chief Executive, Shared Health Foundation, yesterday ​said:

“It is heartening to see that ministers have heard the plight of the record number of children and families who are homeless. Alongside the child poverty strategy this strategy is ambitious in reducing the impact of homelessness on families. We urge the government to continue to show brave leadership and look forward to working together to go faster and beyond what is outlined today. Homelessness should be rare, brief and non recurring and is not detrimental to the life chances of children and young people”.

Simon Gale, CEO at Justlife, part of the Lived Experience Forum, yesterday ​said:

“This strategy sets out some important steps that reflect what people living in temporary accommodation need most: earlier support, safer places to stay and services that work together rather than in silos. The investment in prevention and frontline capacity is especially crucial at a time when more households are being pushed into crisis. There is still a long way to go, but this is a crucial step forward. Long stays in poor-quality temporary accommodation remain far too common, and the supply of genuinely affordable homes must grow if we’re serious about lasting change. We’re ready to work with government and local partners to make sure these commitments translate into real improvements for the people who need them most.”

Balbir Kaur Chatrik, Director of Policy and Prevention at Centrepoint, yesterday ​said:

“We have seen record levels of youth homelessness so it’s very welcome to see government looking at young people specifically. “This is a multi-faceted issue and, while on the one hand, there is an urgent need to support those without anywhere safe or stable to stay, we can only solve this crisis by supporting those who may face similar circumstances in the future. The emerging evidence is quite clear that working in schools can identify children who would have otherwise remained hidden and have a positive impact on their risk of homelessness. “That is why the government’s plans to create a duty to collaborate and support in-school prevention, modelled on Centrepoint’s Upstream England pilot, has the potential to be a game-changing development. We are hugely excited to continue working with the government and our partners to reach as many vulnerable children as possible.”

Revolving Doors on behalf of the National Expert Citizens Group (NECG), yesterday said:

“Members of the National Expert Citizens Group have experienced the cycle of trauma and hopelessness that homelessness brings. They know it as more than just a policy problem: for them and thousands of others, it’s something far more personal. We are therefore pleased to see their voices and insights reflected in the strategy and welcome the Government’s recognition of the scale of the homelessness crisis. We share their ambition in tackling this issue so that people can rebuild their lives with hope and dignity.”

Jean Templeton, Chief Executive, St Basil’s yesterday ​said:

“The adoption of a National Plan to End Homelessness is very welcome and in particular, the recognition of collective responsibility across government, systems, and sectors for enabling positive life course experiences. The Duty to Collaborate will move beyond a Duty to Refer and hopefully lead to Inclusion being designed into mainstream systems helping to prevent the ultimate exclusion that is homelessness.”

