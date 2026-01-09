National Planning Framework 4: Delivery Programme V4

Version 4 of the NPF4 Delivery Programme, updated approximately yearly to support implementation of the NPF. The Delivery Programme sets out the actions that have been taken forward and informs the Business Plan for the Scottish Government Planning, Architecture and Regeneration Directorate.

Introduction

National Planning Framework 4 (NPF4) sets out the Scottish Ministers’ policies and proposals for the development and use of land. It includes our National Spatial Strategy for Scotland 2045, incorporating national developments and regional spatial priorities, and national planning policy to guide decision making on planning applications.

NPF4 and any relevant local development plan (LDP) form the statutory development plan for any given area of Scotland. The planning system in Scotland is plan-led and decisions on planning applications must be made in accordance with the development plan, unless material considerations indicate otherwise.

The Delivery Programme is being updated through the lifespan of NPF4 to support its implementation; this is version 4. It sets out the actions that have been taken forward and directly informs the Business Plan for the Scottish Government Planning, Architecture and Regeneration Directorate.

Context for delivery of NPF4

Continuing delivery of NPF4 is a significant contributor to addressing the four priorities of the Scottish Government, set by the First Minister:

eradicating child poverty;

growing the economy;

tackling the climate emergency; and

improving public services.

Since the last National Planning Framework 4: Delivery Programme v3, in October 2024, there have been various changes and sustained pressures in the wider economic context. These include volatility in international trading policy, including tariffs affecting Scottish industries, the ongoing cost of living crisis, and the continuing housing emergency, leading to the announcement by the Cabinet Secretary for Housing of a new Emergency Action Plan.

