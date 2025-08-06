Welsh Government
National Play Day: Cabinet Secretary recognises the importance of quality play spaces in children's lives
National Play Day celebrates the importance of play in children's lives and highlights the value of accessible and inclusive play spaces for all children and young people.
This year’s theme is ‘spaces for play’ and the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, visited the Pentref Plant (Children’s Village) at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham.
During her visit, the Cabinet Secretary saw firsthand the activities and experiences available to children at the Eisteddfod, including the chance to participate in workshops, creative activities and performances.
The Cabinet Secretary said:
Play is fundamental to children's development, wellbeing and happiness. Visiting the Pentref Plant at the Eisteddfod provided a wonderful opportunity to see how play and culture can come together to create meaningful experiences for children.
This National Play Day, it's important to recognise the vital role that quality play spaces have in our communities. The Welsh Government is providing additional funding to local authorities to improve playgrounds because we are committed to ensuring that, regardless of their background, every child in Wales has access to excellent play facilities.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, said:
It’s great to hear about the wonderful play activities happening across Wales today in celebration of UK Playday.
The theme this year is ‘spaces for play’, and I’m delighted we have invested £5m this financial year to improve the quality of play spaces and playgrounds across Wales.
Children have a right to play, play is fun and powerful, and contributes to children’s health, happiness and development. We want a Wales where all babies and children have plenty of rich opportunities to play.”
