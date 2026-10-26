Report Fraud
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National recognition for Report Fraud with double award win
The City of London Police has been recognised for its leadership in digital innovation after winning two awards at the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) Digital & Innovation Awards 2026.
Hosted by the Police Digital Service (PDS) in Liverpool, the annual awards celebrate excellence in digital transformation, service innovation and the use of technology to improve policing and public safety.
The force was shortlisted in four categories, reflecting the significant progress delivered through Report Fraud and the Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting and Analysis Service (FCCRAS) programme:
- Pioneer in Policing Data for the design and implementation of the National Crime and Analysis System (NCAS).
- Resilience in Innovation for the work of the FCCRAS programme team.
- Excellence in Business Change for the Report Fraud Victim and Reporting Service Transformation.
- Innovation & Digital Leader 2026 for Service Delivery Director Chris Bell.
- The force secured two awards on the night. The FCCRAS programme team won Resilience in Innovation, while Chris Bell was named Innovation & Digital Leader 2026.
The awards recognise the dedication, resilience and innovation of colleagues across Report Fraud and the FCCRAS programme, whose work is transforming how fraud is reported, analysed and responded to across the UK.
The recognition highlights the impact of ongoing efforts from the City of London Police to modernise the UK's fraud reporting and analysis capabilities, strengthen support for victims and enhance the use of data and technology to help law enforcement tackle fraud more effectively.
Commenting on the achievement, Service Delivery Director Chris Bell said:
"I couldn't be there in person last night but waking up to the news we had won two awards was the best end to my family holiday.
“I feel an enormous sense of pride in seeing Report Fraud shortlisted across four categories while competing against the best in UK policing.
“Though one of the awards bears my name, winning it is a reflection of the incredible people around me and I continue to feel enormous pride in representing the City of London Police and Report Fraud.
“What we have built and delivered together has taken determination, resilience, creativity and a huge amount of hard work.
“One win. One team."
These awards are a testament to the commitment and expertise of colleagues across the FCCRAS programme and Report Fraud, who continue to develop innovative services that strengthen the national response to fraud and improve outcomes for victims.
People representing the force at the awards included: Francesca Catuogno, Au-Yeong Soong-Kong, Rebecca Wright, Sedem Hlordzi, Rebecca Horton, Ian Finch, Anna Horne, Thomas Mohan, Jennifer Sutton, Anthony Gordon, DS Natasha Crombie and Phoebe Murphy.
Original article link: https://www.reportfraud.police.uk/news/report-fraud-with-double-award-win/
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