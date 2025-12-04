National review of group-based child sexual abuse response

Professor Alexis Jay to chair National Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Strategic Group.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Education, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Healthcare Improvement Scotland and the Care Inspectorate will undertake an independent national review of responses to group-based child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Professor Alexis Jay will chair the National Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Strategic Group from January 2026, and will provide expert advice to Ministers on the findings of the national review as it reports on its progress.

The work of the national review will be undertaken alongside that of the independent Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, and work already underway by Police Scotland to review previous cases, to gather evidence on the extent of group-related child sexual abuse and exploitation. This evidence will inform any decision on the need for a future inquiry into group-based child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said:

“Our thoughts are with victims of child abuse who have already suffered so much – this matter must be handled sensitively and with the utmost respect and consideration for their experiences.

“The issue of group-based sexual abuse and exploitation of children is sensitive and complex, and the Scottish Government has been giving it very detailed consideration. We have been clear that we are prepared to give every consideration to an inquiry on this issue, and that any such decision needs to be based on information, evidence and a greater understanding of the scale and nature of this form of abuse and of the responses to it.

“Professor Alexis Jay has extensive expertise in this area, and her insights will be invaluable to Ministers as this work is taken forward.

“I have written to the leaders and spokespeople of other political parties to offer a briefing with Professor Jay and Police Scotland on this work in the new year.”

Professor Alexis Jay said:

“I am pleased to take on the role of Chair of the National Group, and to build on the excellent leadership of my predecessors, Iona Colvin and Sarah Taylor.

“There is much to do and do quickly. The work of the independent Inspectorates should provide the evidence for Scottish Ministers to determine whether further action is required to disrupt child sexual exploitation in Scotland.”

HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland, Craig Naylor said:

“His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland acknowledge the announcement that along with the Care Inspectorate, HM Inspectorate of Education and Healthcare Improvement Scotland we will work jointly on this independent national review of responses to group-based child sexual abuse and exploitation.”

Chief Executive of the Care Inspectorate, Jackie Irvine said:

"This an issue of vital importance to victims and communities and we look forward to working closely with partners to take this forward."

Background

Work is underway to finalise the specific approach to be taken by the Inspectorates. The National Review is intended to help ensure there is independent scrutiny of individual areas’ and organisations’ understanding and response to group-based child sexual abuse and exploitation. That understanding and response will be evaluated by the Inspectorates, in a process which will also engage local authority Chief Officers.

Iona Colvin will retire at the end of 2025