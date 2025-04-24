National roadshow kicks off to get businesses exporting and grow the economy

SMEs from across the UK will benefit from new government support to match them up with international buyers and markets.

Export Roadshows, created to get more small businesses exporting and grow the economy, kick off today in the North East

Taking place across all nations and regions of the UK, events will bring together small firms, industry experts, trade bodies and government

Part of the modern Industrial Strategy, the roadshow aims to channel government support to growth-driving sectors, as part of the Plan for Change

SMEs from across the UK will benefit from new government support to match them up with international buyers and markets, to turbocharge UK exports and grow the economy as part of the Plan for Change.

The ‘Made in the UK, Sold to the World’ roadshows, kicking off today [24 April] in Blyth and taking place across all nations and regions of the UK, have been designed to directly connect international buyers with SME exporters ready to seize the opportunity to grow their businesses. Through these events, the Government is working to maximise international opportunities for UK businesses by highlighting tangible opportunities that exist in new markets.

Each event will be aligned to one of the eight key growth driving sectors outlined in Britain’s modern Industrial Strategy, channelling government support to sectors with the highest potential to create jobs, boost productivity and grow the economy. All of which will help deliver the Plan for Change to put more money in more working people’s pockets.

Highlighted sectors include clean energy, advanced manufacturing, technology, life sciences, digital and technology, and financial services.

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports, said:

Maximising the UK’s export potential is crucial to achieving our Plan for Change, by creating good jobs with high wages, raising productivity, and boosting the economy. Through these roadshows, the government is focussing on supporting key growth sectors, making it quicker and easier for smaller businesses to connect with markets, grasp export opportunities and expand.

The focus of the first roadshow, taking place today, is exporting in the clean energy sector.

There will be 100 attendees at the event – made up of small businesses, trade bodies, and government representatives, as well as 30 Commercial Officers from UK embassies and consulates from around the world, and 97 buyers, all of whom will join the event virtually through pre-planned meetings.

The 97 buyers span 19 markets worldwide, from Argentina to Austria, Thailand, Turkey, Mexico, India, and the UAE.

All roadshow events will provide opportunities for delegates to meet with domestic and international Commercial Officers, who will be on hand to offer expert support and advice on specific products, markets, and export opportunities.

There will also be a designated advice zone for SMEs to learn about wider export support services offered by the Department for Business and Trade, as well as those provided by other public sectors partners like regional Growth Hubs, and trusted private sector providers like the Chambers of Commerce, Federation of Small Business, UKEF and MAKE UK.

A range of workshops and seminars on topical issues such as ‘conducting market research’ and ‘routes to market’ will take place throughout the day, led by the UK Export Academy. Several of these will feature DBT Export Champions who will speak of their own experiences in target markets.

Alex Marshall, Group Business Development Director at Clarke Energy, said:

From the Americas, Africa, Asia to Australasia, clean technologies are now established as one of the most important pillars of the global economy. So as an Export Champion and a UK business developing innovative clean technology solutions across the world, this Made in the UK, Sold to the World roadshow event is an excellent place to discuss the latest international trends and export opportunities for UK businesses in the clean energy sector.

We know that when SMEs trade around the world, the whole economy benefits, which is why this government is so committed to supporting smaller businesses grow and export.

Just last month, the Department of Business and Trade relaunched the Board of Trade, to help businesses, and in particular the UK’s 5.5 million SMEs, boost their exports.

And later this year, we will be launching a small business strategy to raise growth and productivity across the UK’s SME population and boost the number of scale-ups.

UK businesses can access DBT’s wealth of export support via Great.gov.uk. This comprises an online support offer and a wider network of support including the Export Academy, UK Export Finance, the International Markets network, and one-to-one support from International Trade Advisers.