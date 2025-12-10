RUSI
|Printable version
National Security Marks Chile’s Presidential Runoff
The vote pits left- and right-wing approaches to tackling crime and redefining the country’s alignment with global partners.
On Sunday 16 November, Chile held presidential and congressional elections renewing half of the Senate and the entirety of the Deputies chamber. Since none of the eight presidential candidates obtained more than 50%, the country will proceed to a runoff on Sunday 14 December between the top seeded, the communist candidate Jannette Jara, who heads a left-wing coalition, and the right-winger José Antonio Kast, who is seeking the presidency for the third time.
Although the right had hoped to secure a majority in both chambers and ideally the 4/7 quorum needed to modify certain laws, the results fell short due to major parties deciding to run on separate lists. As a consequence, the composition of Congress will not change significantly and the next government (2026-2030) will have to negotiate with the opposition, likely pursuing more moderate security and economic policies, by far the biggest worries among Chileans.
In the campaign trial, most presidential candidates presented similar diagnoses on public security. They agreed that crime levels are high, Chileans feel fear and instability, organised crime has strengthened considerably, the porous northern borders with Bolivia and Peru are a major contributor to illegal and uncontrolled immigration, some territories have been overtaken by narco‑criminal groups due to state abandonment and that terrorist activity linked to Mapuche-radicalised groups in the Araucanía region must be reduced.
Despite a harsher tone supporting iron-fist policies, Chile needs not just a security state but a national security architecture that includes intelligence, military modernisation and cross-border cooperation, to counter the rising transnational crime reshaping politics and policy in the country.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/national-security-marks-chiles-presidential-runoff
Latest News from
RUSI
Britain’s Economic and Military Dividend from Supporting Ukraine09/12/2025 14:25:00
Can Britain afford not to support Ukraine, risking a security environment with a triumphant Russia?
The Government Needs to Send a Wake-Up Call on Research Security05/12/2025 14:25:00
Without fundamental cultural change among academics, research security will become a box-ticking exercise for universities.
Tragedy of the West: Sacrificing Ukraine and the Rules-Based Order04/12/2025 14:25:00
The result of Russia's war of aggression is a product of the ambivalence of the West, which by turns supported Ukraine's defence in the conflict and refused to escalate its response to a level consistent with the threat Russia poses. The rules-based order is at stake, and Ukraine stands alone in its defence.
Trump Peace Plan for Ukraine will Consign Europe to Peril and Contempt03/12/2025 09:15:00
Acquiescence to a bad deal for Ukraine will expose Europe to future security peril and to near-irrelevancy in global foreign affairs. No US backstop can be trusted.
Poland, Ukraine, and Russia’s War on History02/12/2025 14:25:00
Moscow’s stirring of the tragic past between Poland and Ukraine is a facet of its information campaign against the West, yet understanding that history – and how it is manipulated – can help those confronting Russia.
The Future of UK Counterterrorism: A Case for Integrated Violence Prevention02/12/2025 09:25:00
Prevent has drifted into a catch-all for unmet safeguarding demand.
Octopus Adds an Additional Layer to Ukraine’s Air Defences01/12/2025 14:25:00
The value of the UK-Ukrainian drone interceptor is not in the characteristics of the munition, but in the process that brought it into being.
The US-Saudi Nuclear Deal: Supply Chain and Non-Proliferation Implications28/11/2025 14:25:00
The US-Saudi nuclear deal will have limited implications for the US nuclear sector but could have meaningful political and non-proliferation consequences for the Middle East.