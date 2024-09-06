NHS England
National Shortlist of Exceptional NHS Staff Announced
The NHS yesterday announced its 2024 NHS Parliamentary Awards shortlist.
The shortlisted staff, who have gone above and beyond in pursuit of excellence, will now advance to the final stage of the awards.
The winners in each of the ten categories will be announced at the award ceremony in Westminster on Monday, 14 October 2024.
The NHS Parliamentary Awards were created in 2018 for health and care organisations and local MPs to celebrate and recognise the outstanding contribution of staff, volunteers and others working in the health and care sector.
This year, ten award categories cover exceptional care and health innovation across healthcare services. The awards also acknowledge the inspiring individual contributions of staff, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, which celebrates those who have worked in the NHS for 40 years or more.
This year’s awards also feature a brand-new category: the Excellence in Education and Training Award. This award will recognise those who are leading the way in supporting the delivery of the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan through innovative approaches to education and training that benefit both new and existing staff, support professional development, and improve patient care.
During the first stage of the awards, MPs nominated healthcare teams and individuals serving their local area. Competition was especially fierce this year, with 318 MPs putting forward 918 nominations across England – up over 160 on the previous year.
NHS England regions then selected one nominee in each of the ten categories to go forward to the national shortlist. A panel of national judges – made up of notable figures across the healthcare sector – will now come together to select the winners of this year’s awards.
The shortlist this year also showcases how staff are helping the NHS to meet future needs, such as by creating new systems to bring care closer to people’s homes, reducing health inequalities by reaching out to specific groups for health checks, and using new technologies to reduce the amount of time clinicians spend filling in forms while improving referral processes.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England National Medical Director and Chair of the NHS Parliamentary Awards 2024 National Judging Panel, yesterday said:
“Our NHS could not exist without the commitment and drive of its talented workforce. It is fantastic to see so many examples of exceptional care and innovation being delivered by healthcare staff across the country in this year’s national shortlist.
“I would like to thank MPs for highlighting so many examples of outstanding healthcare in their local communities. Given the record-breaking number of nominations this year, I know that the national judging panel will have a difficult time in deciding upon the final winners.”
Dr Matthew Lee, Medical Defence Union (MDU) Chief Executive, yesterday said:
“The MDU is proud to be supporting this year’s NHS Parliamentary Awards.
“Day in, day out, we see how hard healthcare professionals are working on the frontline – and we are proud to speak up for them in Westminster, and champion their professional interests.
“It is important that the hard work and dedication of NHS colleagues is recognised. This shortlist, drawn from nearly 1,000 nominations, is a testament to the achievements and commitment of colleagues across the nation. Congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted.”
Fiona Carragher, Chief Policy and Research Officer at Alzheimer’s Society, yesterday said:
“The Excellence in Healthcare award recognises the many individuals and teams who share our determination to make a difference for people living with life-changing illnesses.
“Dementia is the greatest health and social care issue of our time. It’s the UK’s biggest killer, yet a third of people living with dementia in England don’t even have a diagnosis.
“We’re proud to support initiatives that help to diagnose people sooner so they can access the care, treatment and support they desperately need and initiatives that help to keep people well for longer.”
Anthony Painter, Director of Policy and External Affairs at CMI, yesterday said:
“The NHS stands as a beacon of dedication and resilience, and these awards honour the immense talent, imagination, hard work, and unwavering commitment of the extraordinary individuals who make up this vital institution.
“Despite the immense challenges faced by the NHS, the determination and commitment of its staff has been nothing short of inspiring. The Chartered Management Institute is proud to partner with the NHS as it strives day-in, and day-out to deliver exceptional patient care to the highest standards.”
Allan Elborn, Managing Director of Fujifilm Healthcare UK, yesterday said:
“We are thrilled to once again sponsor this year’s NHS Parliamentary Awards. As a partner to the NHS, every day, we witness the unwavering commitment to exceptional care by those working within and alongside the health service, and these Awards provide a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and give recognition to those individuals and teams.
“We are especially impressed by those shortlisted for the Excellence in Primary Care and Community Care Award. As a leading healthcare solutions provider, we are passionate about delivering innovative technologies that allow for the same high standard of care to be delivered within patients’ own homes, avoiding hospital admittance as much as possible. We look forward to celebrating with those shortlisted at the ceremony next month.”
This year’s ceremony, which will take place in Westminster on Monday, 14 October 2024, will see healthcare leaders, finalists, and new and returning MPs come together to celebrate the immense contribution healthcare staff make to the NHS.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2024/09/national-shortlist-of-exceptional-nhs-staff-announced/
