National Statement of the United Kingdom at the OPCW 113th Executive Council

National Statement of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the OPCW 113th Executive Council.

Mr Chair, Director-General, Excellencies, Distinguished Colleagues,

Let me begin by welcoming Director-General Dallafior and Deputy Director Kaapanda-Girnus to their first Executive Council meeting, and by thanking the Director-General for her statement. The United Kingdom looks forward to working with the new leadership team, and you, Chair, to strengthen this organisation, and we welcome the energy your team have brought to the role.

Madame Director-General,

On your first day in office, you underlined your commitment to upholding the global norm against chemical weapons, and to strengthening compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention. We agree this is a shared obligation of both States Parties and the Technical Secretariat. In this, you can rely on the United Kingdom’s unwavering support.

We agree with you, Director General, that together we have a good story to tell. But we also think that story is under pressure, and so your commitment to uphold the global norm is especially important at this time.

The clearest pressure, and indeed the gravest threat, is posed by Russia. Russia has repeatedly used Novichok agents: on the streets of the UK, resulting in the death of Dawn Sturgess in 2018; and against opposition leader Alexei Navalny in 2020. It highly likely used the lethal toxin epibatidine to poison Mr Navalny in 2024, and systematically uses riot control agents and other toxic chemicals in its unprovoked assault on Ukraine.

Mr Chair,

Russia’s actions threaten everyone here today and are the greatest threat to the Convention. They show contempt for our collective security. If such repeated violations go unchallenged, the norm against chemical weapons will erode and hostile actors who seek to use them elsewhere will be emboldened.

The consequences of this erosion are visible in increased allegations of chemical weapons use in conflicts worldwide. We note with particular concern reports regarding Sudan and once again call on Sudan to complete its national investigation and share the findings with the OPCW as soon as possible.

Mr Chair,

Amid these concerns, it is crucial that we acknowledge hard-won progress. The United Kingdom welcomes Syria’s efforts and those of the TS to address the legacy of the Assad regime’s chemical weapons programme, especially the destruction in August of 42 munitions. We welcome the restoration of Syria’s rights and privileges. And we also welcome the transparent approach of the Director-General in communicating these developments, which has been crystal clear.

Much remains to be done: verifiably destroying all remnants of Assad’s programme; investigating past use; identifying perpetrators; and holding them to account. The United Kingdom remains extremely proud to provide technical, diplomatic and financial support- which has now totalled £3.5m to the OPCW Syria Trust Fund since Assad fell.

Mr Chair,

A strong Convention requires reliable laboratory testing. The United Kingdom has therefore supported the Technical Secretariat’s draft decision to establish a network of laboratories for biotoxin analysis. This will help ensure that, if biotoxins are used anywhere, the OPCW can rapidly support their identification and attribution. It will make us all safer.

Compliance also requires robust verification. States Parties must work together to strengthen and update the verification mechanism, including in light of technological developments and through the 2028 Review Conference.

Finally, Mr Chair, a strong organisation requires sustainable funding and a talented workforce. The United Kingdom has engaged constructively on the mid-biennium review of the OPCW budget and supports the proposal before this Council. We will also continue supporting and championing efforts to mainstream gender across the OPCW’s work.

Mr Chair,

As we deliberate this week, and echoing the DG’s words earlier, we should remember above all those people around the world who have tragically fallen victim to these appalling weapons. Whether in Syria, Ukraine, or anywhere else, and including on the streets of the UK, their suffering should be the only reminder we need of why the OPCW remains essential in today’s world. It is why the UK reaffirms its commitment to this organisation, and to our shared mission of a world free of chemical weapons. Thank you.