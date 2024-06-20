Scottish Government
|Printable version
National Strategy for Economic Transformation: second annual progress report
Second annual progress report on the delivery of the 10 year National Strategy for Economic Transformation (NSET).
Introduction
by Barry White, Co-chair of NSET Delivery Board
One of the principal drivers behind the creation of the National Strategy for Economic Transformation (NSET) was the understanding that, in order to deliver a wealthier, fairer and greener Scottish economy, government needed to more fully embrace a culture of delivery.
Over the last two years, the NSET Delivery Board has played a key role in ensuring that culture of delivery and action underpins all of NSET's work. The Board comprises a group of business leaders, skills experts, and trade union and third sector representation who provide steer and challenge, hold delivery partners to account and champion a culture of delivery.
Since the strategy's launch, it has met 14 times to oversee implementation and make strategic connections across programmes. This includes regular reviews of progress at detailed performance and delivery sessions and exploring the strategy's long-term needs at deep dives on cross-cutting topics, such as regional economic policy, housing supply and female participation in entrepreneurship.
In particular, the Board has highlighted the importance of increasing housing supply as a key enabler of Scotland's economic transformation. Businesses, individuals and investors need to be able to flexibly access a housing market that meets their needs in order to relocate, build new supply chains or open new premises. For this reason, the Board recommended that housing be a key economic priority going forward.
The Board has also focused on the economic opportunities available to Scotland as a result of the global transition to a net zero economy. It was clear to the Board that actions with the greatest potential to impact this area should be prioritised – and our growing green economy is certainly proof of that. Our view was shared by the First Minister's Investor Panel, which stated that offshore wind is the single most important opportunity for attracting capital to Scotland and raising Scotland's wider investment profile. This type of high-quality investment helps create a more open and outward-facing economy, augments domestic supply chains, improves productivity and provides well-paid, skilled jobs.
The Board noted much good progress in the past 12 months with some notable successes such as announcing up to £500m strategic investment to support offshore wind, and with Sumitomo choosing to invest in a £350m subsea cable factory at Nigg, becoming the first investment to realise the benefits of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport package. The Board also highlighted need in the public sector for a purification of responsibility on the key actions in the green economy, such as streamlining the consenting and planning process, so that Scotland can continue to compete internationally to attract the offshore wind supply chain to locate in Scotland.
Clear, early progress has been made during the second year of the strategy, and we must continue to use a culture of delivery to inform priority actions for future years, to seize the opportunities in the green economy and build a more entrepreneurial nation.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/national-strategy-economic-transformation-second-annual-progress-report/pages/2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Home ownership support scheme reopens20/06/2024 13:05:00
Help for first-time buyers across the country on low to medium incomes.
Màiri McAllan maternity cover20/06/2024 10:05:00
Gillian Martin to be Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy.
Council Tax Reduction supports over 450,000 households19/06/2024 14:10:00
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Agriculture Bill to become law19/06/2024 10:05:00
MSPs have backed legislation that will transform how the Scottish Government supports farming and food production.
Statistics on Scottish Greenhouse Gas Emissions published today.18/06/2024 15:05:00
There are two measures of greenhouse gases presented in this release.
School leaver follow-up destinations18/06/2024 13:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today published ‘Summary statistics for follow-up leaver destinations’ for 2022-23 school leavers. These cover the destinations of school leavers nine months after the end of the school year.
Cleaner Air for Scotland 2 strategy: progress report18/06/2024 12:05:00
This sets out the policy framework for air quality in Scotland to 2026 and includes a comprehensive list of actions across ten policy areas. This third annual report summarises progress on actions since the last report in September 2023.
Record residential rehabilitation placements18/06/2024 10:05:00
A total of 938 residential rehabilitation placements were approved between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024 to support people to attain an alcohol or drug-free lifestyle.
Contribution to international development: report 2021 to 202317/06/2024 15:05:00
Report taking a holistic look at a wide cross-section of our international development activity and presents it within the context of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.